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Home > Education News > CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing

CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the CUET UG 2026 test timing for students to appear at different centres on May 30.

CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 13:50 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the CUET UG 2026 test timing for students to appear at different centres on May 30 after a technical glitch prevented the commencement of the test. The agency said the test schedule had been disrupted due to a technical issue reported by its examination partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which had caused a delay at some of its examination centres. The NTA added that the issue had been resolved and the centre authorities had taken all necessary precautions to prevent the students from losing time during the exam. The announcement comes as one of the largest undergraduate entrance exams in the country, CUET, is ongoing.

Why was the CUET UG 2026 exam delayed

The test was delayed at a number of centres on May 30 due to a technical issue reported by the service provider. The NTA added that the problem had been identified and dealt with smoothly. The authorities said they had taken all the necessary steps to reduce the inconvenience caused to students and to avoid any unfair advantage. The NTA confirmed that no student would be penalised for the delay causing their inconvenience.

What is the revised CUET UG examination timing

The NTA has updated the examination timing for the afternoon session on May 30. Students who are booked for the second shift can report to the examination centre from 2:30 pm as per the guidelines.

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But the test will start from 4 pm instead of 3 pm, the NTA said. The test has been postponed to help students get through the examination smoothly. Ensuring enhanced conduct, students have been advised to follow the latest directions and report to the designated centres well before the reporting time.

Will students get full exam duration

All affected candidates will be given the full duration of the examination, as NTA confirmed today. The agency said compensatory time will be provided to the students to ensure they are not deprived of any part of the test.

Candidates appearing for the morning session will be granted permission to stay in the examination hall until the end of the full examination duration, and a similar provision has been made for candidates taking the afternoon session. The disclaimer is aimed at ensuring parity among the candidates and maintaining the propriety of the examination process.

How did NTA respond to the technical glitch

The examination authority sent out an official notice to candidates explaining the situation and the changes in arrangement. The NTA’s official communication channels were also used to brief students. The team confirmed that the technical teams worked fast to restore normal functioning, and the examination could resume without any major hiccups. “We ensure that the examination will take place in a fair and transparent manner,” the agency said.

Were there other CUET UG 2026 schedule changes

The new development followed shortly after NTA revised the CUET UG 2026 schedule for another reason. Previously, the examination scheduled on May 28 was called off after an announcement that Eid-ul-Adha would be declared a public holiday in some states. All affected candidates were sent new admit cards and schedules. The agency said the rescheduling was meant to avoid inconvenience and enable all students to participate without any further conflicts. Now that the technical glitch has been fixed, the NTA has requested candidates to check official updates regularly for any updates related to the ongoing CUET UG 2026 examination process.

Also Read: RBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared for Classes 10 and 12; Check Scorecard Download Link and Result Details

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CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing
Tags: CUET UGCUET UG 2026CUET UG 2026 examCUET UG 2026 schedule

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CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing
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