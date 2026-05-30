CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Begins: Check Application Process, Fees, Eligibility and Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the application window for Class 12 re-evaluation of answer sheets and marks verification for the year 2026 from May 29 onwards. Those who have already accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer books can now go ahead with the next step of the post-result review process via the board’s official site. It’s a momentous step forward for CBSE as it moves to a fully online evaluation review process. The board has expanded its use of the online mechanism massively this year, covering millions of answer books and letting students seek review of the results of all their exams through the CA process.

What is the CBSE re-evaluation of answer books process 2026

It includes the re-evaluation of a set of answers to which a candidate wishes to seek review and their verification. The candidate must apply for re-evaluation only after securing scanned copies of their answer books through the first application window. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation of selected answers, verification of marks, or both. The process is entirely online, via the CBSE portal.

How does the CBSE digital answer book evaluation work

CBSE has taken a technology-led step this year to the review process to help ensure transparency and accessibility. The system enables students to access scanned copies of their answer sheets digitally before deciding whether to request verification or re-evaluation.

According to official information, the initiative covers nearly 17 lakh students and approximately 98 lakh answer sheets. The board has partnered with technical institutions and financial organisations to support the large-scale digital process. The move is expected to reduce delays and provide students with greater clarity regarding the evaluation of their answer scripts.

What are the CBSE reevaluation fees 2026

Online payment of prescribed fee is required from students applying at various levels of the review process. Obtaining scanned copies of answer sheet and verification of marks both cost Rs 100 per subject. For re-evaluation, candidates will have to pay Rs 25 per question they want to be re-evaluated. Students are advised to check official website for updated instructions (including fee notifications) before proceeding to the next step.

Who can apply for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation

As per the board, one can only apply for re-evaluation after obtaining scanned copies of their answer sheets. The board has also made it clear that applications for re-evaluation for subjects in which scanned copies were not requested earlier will not be accepted. The requirement would be a measure to ensure that students revisited their answer sheets before raising any concerns on evaluation.

What are the CBSE re-evaluation guidelines

The CBSE has issued multiple instructions which candidates must comply with when applying. Re-evaluation is for only the specific questions requested. The board will not carry out a totalling of marks afresh or review answers that were not requested for re-evaluation. Marks awarded post-re-evaluation can increase or decrease or remain unchanged. The revised marks, if any, are final and not subject to any changes. With the review application window now open, candidates who want a re-evaluation of their Class 12 board examination results have to process it within the specified timeline. Candidates should keep all the necessary documents handy and carefully read the official document before they apply.

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