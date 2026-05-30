When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Israel video Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala between June 2 and June 4, 2026, slightly past its early forecast date. The brief delay is primarily caused by a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep that has temporarily weakened the moisture-bearing westerly winds required for an official onset declaration.

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 11:59 IST

The southwest monsoon is a deal in India. It brings relief from the summer and helps the farming industry.. It is hard to predict when it will arrive. The weather forecast said the monsoon would come early. It has not happened yet. The India Meteorological Department said it would start on May 26 2026 in Kerala.. That date has passed and the monsoon has not arrived. Now they say it will come between June 2 and June 4 2026. The weather people say this is not a delay and the monsoon is still on track.

The Arrival Window: When Will the Monsoon Hit Kerala?

The India Meteorological Department initially said the southwest monsoon would make landfall over Kerala on May 26 2026. This was earlier than the June 1 start.. Now they say the southwest monsoon will come between June 2 and June 4 2026. The weather officials say this delay is normal and the southwest monsoon will only be considered late if it does not arrive by June 8.

The Technical Delay: Why Did It Miss the Early Date?

Some parts of Kerala are having rain and cloudy skies.. The India Meteorological Department cannot say the southwest monsoon has started until some conditions are met. The early start was stopped by a things:

You Might Be Interested In

Cyclonic Disturbance over Lakshadweep

There is a storm over Lakshadweep that is disrupting the winds. This is stopping the southwest monsoon from bringing rain to the mainland.

Unmet Rainfall Criteria

Not enough of the weather stations in Kerala have had rain. They need to have least 2.5 mm of rain for two days in a row.

Lagging Wind Speeds and OLR Values

The winds in the Arabian Sea are not strong enough. They need to be at 15 to 20 knots. Also the satellite readings are not showing cloud cover.

The Broader Seasonal Outlook

The weather people think that once the storm over Lakshadweep goes away the southwest monsoon will start properly.

A Note on El Niño

The India Meteorological Department and Skymet think that there might be an El Niño later in the season. This means that the total rain for the season might be less, than normal. The country might have some wet periods and some very dry periods as the southwest monsoon moves north.

Also Read: Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here
Tags: cyclonic circulation lakshadweepel nino effect india monsoonIMD kerala monsoon updatekerala monsoon arrival date 2026monsoons in india 2026onset of monsoon criteriareason behind monsoon delayskymet weather predictionsouthwest monsoon delay factorsweather forecast kerala rainwhen will monsoon hit kerala

RELATED News

Watch: Bihar Teacher Seen Arguing With Police After Husband's Complaint Over Alleged Affair

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Falls Sharply As Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Check 10-Day Forecast

Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift

Kolkata Weather Update Today (29-May-2026)

Delhi Metro Stations List 2026: New Names, Routes, Map & Nearby Stations Guide

LATEST NEWS

'Indian Armed Forces Preparing Well For Operation Sindoor 2.0: Army Chief

Americans Injured In Iranian Missile Strike On Kuwaiti Air Base - Watch

Will Dalal Street Bounce Back On Monday, June 1, 2026? SENSEX | NIFTY ON MONDAY

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Next Play After Rajasthan Royals’ Exit From IPL 2026 Losing To GT In Qualifier 2

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Begins: Check Application Process, Fees, Eligibility and Important Guidelines

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella Top Model Price Revealed

17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve

Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away at 84

Delhi Weather Today (30 May 2026): Rain & Thunderstorms Alert Raised By IMD

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here
When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here
When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here
When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

QUICK LINKS