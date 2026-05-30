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Home > India News > Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a welcome weather shift as temperatures dropped and rain brought relief from intense heat.

Jammu weather today (IMAGE: X)
Jammu weather today (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 08:56 IST

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today: Friday saw the temperature drop considerably from the very hot conditions, with further changes in the district’s weather. The morning was clear with daybreak, and the afternoon was cloudy, with warm and humid conditions. But on this day, the sun’s strength was definitely weaker than on other days. In Udhampur, the precipitation was very heavy. It was when it was evening and began to be dark all round, and the wind was strong. This was followed by heavy rainfall in several parts of Udhampur and light drizzle in some parts.

Jammu weather today 

Jammu’s in for a warm day, with temperatures starting at 25°C in the morning and climbing to about 39°C by the afternoon. Most of the day, it should stay close to 26°C. Winds will blow at around 12.6 km/h from the northeast, sometimes picking up to about 17.8 km/h.

Sunrise is at 5:24 AM, and sunset follows at 7:32 PM. Looking ahead, it’s going to get even hotter through the week expect 39°C on Saturday, 40°C Sunday, 41°C Monday, then rising all the way to 44°C by Friday. So, get ready for a stretch of serious summer heat.

Lowest recorded temperature

Some areas in a few municipalities didn’t get any rainfall at all. In the evening, heavy rainfall was observed in the Chenani area which caused a 8.5 degree Celsius drop in temperature. A cool breeze prevailed across the region with the rain and strong winds bringing relief from the heat of the day.

The lowest recorded temperatures are 23°C.

The weather conditions also had an effect on everyday life. Many houses and offices did not require air conditioners after midday and air from the fans was even cool. With the pleasant evening weather, people went outdoors. The maximum temperature in the district on Friday was 32°C while the minimum temperature was 23°C, according to the Meteorological Department. The department has predicted some relief from the heat on Saturday, but cloudy skies are expected to remain.

Check 10-day forecast here:

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

ALSO READ: Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Falls Sharply As Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Check 10-Day Forecast

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Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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