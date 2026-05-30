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Home > World News > Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex

A massive fire tore through a student apartment complex associated with the University of California, Riverside, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting a major emergency response. Authorities said no injuries were immediately reported, while firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex (Image: X)
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 08:04 IST

A Massive fire broke out at a student apartment complex tied with the University of California, Riverside, on Friday. It sent these thick plumes of dark smoke up into the sky, and local firefighters were called fast. The incident started at the Iowa Garden Apartments, which are at 2996 Iowa Avenue in Riverside, California, and witnesses later shared footage online. In those videos, you can see the flames moving pretty quickly through parts of the residential complex, while smoke just kept billowing over the nearby area. Emergency responders showed up to limit the blaze and keep it from reaching other buildings. Right now , authorities say they haven’t gotten any immediate reports of injuries but officials kept checking everything since firefighting efforts were still going on.

Check Video



The fire quickly drew widespread attention online, residents and bystanders kept posting footage showing how intense the blaze was. A few videos also looked like flames were swallowing parts of the apartment complex, and there were big clouds of smoke could be seen from pretty far away. Witnesses said emergency vehicles arrived within minutes, while firefighters worked to get control of the rapidly developing situation, it all moved fast. The apartment complex is known for housing students at the University of California, Riverside, which has raised concerns about the safety of residents and the possible effect on student housing. Officials asked the public to steer clear of the area while emergency crews were still responding and handling the incident.

How Many People Were There Inside The Building?

Authorities still have not said how many residents were in the building when the fire started, or if any evacuations were done before the flames really took hold. Firefighters mostly tried to keep the blaze from spreading wider while they also went inside to look around, do safety checks and searches, basically the whole due diligence part. Local emergency management officials worked alongside law enforcement and university representatives to track what was happening, and to offer help to displaced residents if it turned out they needed it. Photos from the scene showed serious damage in some parts of the structure, but exactly how extensive everything is, is still not clear until a more detailed assessment is completed.

How Did The Fire Start?

Investigators are expected to look at the site once conditions are considered safe, to figure out what caused the fire, or at least that’s the idea. Officials haven’t ruled out anything yet and they said the investigation is still in its early stages. University administrators and local authorities are also working on ways to gauge the impact on students who might have been affected by the incident. As cleanup and recovery efforts get underway, questions still linger about where the blaze started and how far the property damage goes. Right now, officials stressed that no injuries have been reported. Meanwhile firefighters keep monitoring the area to make sure any remaining hot spots are completely extinguished.

Also Read: Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen

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Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex

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Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex

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Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside Student Apartment Complex

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