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Home > Entertainment News > Paresh Rawal Birthday: From ‘Utha Le Re Baba’ Baburao to Bollywood Legend- Full Journey Explained

Paresh Rawal Birthday: From ‘Utha Le Re Baba’ Baburao to Bollywood Legend- Full Journey Explained

Paresh Rawal Birthday Special: As the industry celebrates Paresh Rawal”s birthday today, his journey from the world of Gujarati theatres to becoming an absolute pillar of Indian cinema stands as a master class on how to make an everlasting career.

Paresh Rawal And Family Picture- X (@kiranpatel1977)
Paresh Rawal And Family Picture- X (@kiranpatel1977)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 00:50 IST

Paresh Rawal Birthday Special: Few actors can transition from the cold-blooded, terrifying screen presence of an 80s villain to the legendary and chaotic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte while justifying both the characters. As the industry celebrates Paresh Rawal’s birthday today, his journey from the world of Gujarati theatres to becoming an absolute pillar of Indian cinema stands as a master class on how to make an everlasting career.

Whether working in a massive comedy franchise with hilarious comic timing or delivering a national award-winning dramatic performance, Rawal remains one of Bollywood’s ultimate chameleons.

The Early Grind & Beginning of Paresh Rawal Movies 

Rawal didn’t start his career delivering comic wonders’ instead he first showcased his skills on the intense Gujarati theatre circuit, and it was after graduating from Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee College,that he entered Bollywood in the mid-1980s. 

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Directors quickly realized he had a gift for playing the negative roles. Paresh rawal movies in this era, like Naam (1986) and Kabzaa (1988), showcased a chilling intensity that made him the industry’s go-to bad guy of the era. But Rawal refused to be labeled as an actor who could just do a single type of roles instead, he went out of his way to find more complex and challenging roles which would show the love for acting which he carried with from Gujarat theatres.

His portrayal of the “Iron Man of India” in Ketan Mehta’s Sardar (1993) is still considered as one of the pioneers in biographical cinema in India where Paresh Rawal beautifully captured the immense gravity and political wit of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his role.

From a Vicious Villain to Baburao Ganpatrao Apte: The Millenium Turn

By the mid-90s, Rawal began flashing his comedic capabilities. His dual role in the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna where he played Ram Gopal Bajaj and his crooked twin Teja was just a hint of the comedic revolution which was about to engulf the Indian cinema.

Then came the year 2000, and a little movie called Hera Pheri.

As Baburao Ganpatrao Apte also known as Babu Bhaiya, a visibly stressed, near-sighted garage owner with a heart of gold, Rawal didn’t just play the character he owned it and before anyone knew that character became a culture on its own.

With his trademark round, thick-rimmed glasses, a mismatched dhoti, and the catchphrase “Utha le re baba, utha le…”, Rawal completely stole the show alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The performance fundamentally shifted his career, reinventing him as the undisputed king of situational comedy. Decades later, the paresh rawal baburao character still dominates internet meme culture. Rawal carried this touch through a string of massive comedy hits, including Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, and Malamaal Weekly in the upcoming years.

Paresh Rawal Personal Life & Family Tree 

Behind the massive on-screen personas lies a deeply grounded and private family man. Looking into Paresh Rawal’s personal life & family tree, he has been married to Swaroop Sampat since 1987. Swaroop is a multi-talented powerhouse in her own right. While Paresh enjoys a successful acting career, Swaropp is an actress, an author, a PhD holder in education, and the winner of the Miss India pageant in 1979. 

The couple has two sons who are carving out their own paths in the entertainment industry. While Aniruddh Rawal followed his father’s roots into theatre and has worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on major projects like Sultan. His brother Aditya Rawal is a gifted writer and actor who made his acting debut with the film Bamfaad and co-wrote the screenplay for filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s acclaimed thriller Faraaz.

A Look at the Paresh Rawal’s Net Worth

Decades of hard work across theater, mainstream commercial cinema, and independent projects have built a huge empire for the actor. Paresh Rawal’s net worth sits around ₹100 Crore ($12 million to $13 million USD). His huge net worth is a result of movie acting fees, equity in theatrical productions and real investments in prime locations across Mumbai. Furthermore, his brief political career as a Member of Parliament and administrative roles like the Chairmanship of the National School of Drama (NSD) add weight to his overall legacy. 

Latest Venture: The Taj Story on OTT 

Proving that he has no intention of slowing down, Rawal’s controversial courtroom drama, The Taj Story has taken the digital space by storm. Earlier released in theatres and later on OTT platform Lionsgate Play on March 13 this year, The plot follows an intense legal battle after Rawal’s character goes viral for a private conversation recorded and leaked online, where he publicly questions the mainstream historical narrative of the Taj Mahal. The film features a sharp courtroom battle against Zakir Hussain and is currently available for home audiences on demand. 

Paresh Rawal: A Living Legend

With over 240 films to his name, a Padma Shri (2014), and an unforgettable collection of characters, Paresh Rawal represents a rare breed of performers who transitioned seamlessly from the rigid, formulaic character era of 1980s Bollywood into the fluid, actor-driven landscape of modern cinema. As he celebrates his 71st birthday today, the industry isn’t just celebrating a day, it is honoring a true artist who still commands the screen with absolute authority.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: 5 Things We Know About Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Comeback

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Paresh Rawal Birthday: From ‘Utha Le Re Baba’ Baburao to Bollywood Legend- Full Journey Explained
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Paresh Rawal Birthday: From ‘Utha Le Re Baba’ Baburao to Bollywood Legend- Full Journey Explained
Paresh Rawal Birthday: From ‘Utha Le Re Baba’ Baburao to Bollywood Legend- Full Journey Explained
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