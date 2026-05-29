LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18 latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18 latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18 latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18 latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18 latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18 latest crime news chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province iPhone 18
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

Action King Arjun Sarja is back on the big screen and that too with a bang. His latest family action thriller, Blast, made a solid debut at the domestic box office on Thursday, capturing the attention of all the action lovers. Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, the film has managed a healthy big screen run right out of the gate despite a competitive summer box office window.

Blast Box Office Collection Picture- X(@Ags_production)
Blast Box Office Collection Picture- X(@Ags_production)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 12:11 IST

Blast Box Office Collection: Action King Arjun Sarja is back on the big screen and that too with a bang. His latest family action thriller, Blast, made a solid debut at the domestic box office on Thursday, capturing the attention of all the action lovers. Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, the film has managed a healthy big screen run right out of the gate despite a competitive summer box office window.

According to trade estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, Blast bagged a commendable ₹1.00 crore net across India on Day 1. Backed by the AGS Entertainment, the film’s strong night audience turnouts have laid down a very encouraging foundation for its opening weekend.

The Strong Tamil Home Turf

The film managed a good run at the regional market, with Blast collecting majority of its day 1 shares from Tamil Nadu. The effect of Arjun Sarja in regional cinema is very evident where people crave his intense action films and that was very visible yesterday as well.

You Might Be Interested In

Other than Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also contributed their fair share making the film reach a total net sales of Rs 1 crore in the Indian market. 

The Night Audience Factor

The film started on a rather softer note in the morning with only a few seats being filled but as the day progressed the crowd started catching on with most of the crowd arriving in the evening and night hours. The film supposedly saw its support pouring in from working individuals and families who arrived to watch the family-action thriller after their offices. With a total 1,022 shows the film managed a 26% occupancy over the market with night shows rising to as high as 40%.

With day one of the movie out, it has gathered appreciation from the netizans over the web. From Arjun Sarja’s screen presence to the film’s action choreography, people are liking it all. With the story revolving around a karate family who step up for the powerless and needy, everything takes a dramatic turn when suddenly the family is involved with the likes of gangs and criminals. The story is packed with quiet action and a great chemistry between the characters. 

The Crucial Weekend Test

The movie has gotten a good weekday start and the makers are playing it safe with more focus regional cinema where Arjun is a crowd puller but a question arises that after a good start on Thursday will the movie be able to take this momentum to the weekend and make it big or fail to cash-in the initial boost. While it might be in the future to know, we can just hope for the best for the Kollywood star.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 14: Suirya’s Film Sees Second Week Surge, Moves Past Rs 267-Crore Mark

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net
Tags: Arjun SarjaBlastBlast Tamil MovieSouth cinemaSubash K Raj

RELATED News

Madhuri Dixit's AI Video Wearing Bold Outfit Sparks Outrage

Karan Johar Unfollowed All Bollywood Celebs Including Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram

Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Teases Mark Ruffalo’s Return — Is Marvel Bringing Back Beast Hulk?

Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

LATEST NEWS

Hero MotoCorp To Launch E100 Motorcycle On June 3

Senegal National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Stars, FIFA Ranking & Qualification Journey

France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

Jharkhand BEd Admit Card 2026 Released At bedcet.jceceb.org.in: Check Important Instructions, Direct Link and How To Download Admit Card Online

UAE Weather Today (29 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Experience Intense Heatwave

Is Vodafone Idea Finally Turning the Corner For Investors? Here's The Latest Update About CRISIL Upgrade

Amity University Online Announces the 2nd Edition of AONSAT 2026 Following Massive Nationwide Response

‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

Maharashtra: 15 Die In Pune After Drinking Toxic Liquor

Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net
Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net
Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net
Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

QUICK LINKS