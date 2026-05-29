Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

Blast Box Office Collection: Action King Arjun Sarja is back on the big screen and that too with a bang. His latest family action thriller, Blast, made a solid debut at the domestic box office on Thursday, capturing the attention of all the action lovers. Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, the film has managed a healthy big screen run right out of the gate despite a competitive summer box office window.

According to trade estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, Blast bagged a commendable ₹1.00 crore net across India on Day 1. Backed by the AGS Entertainment, the film’s strong night audience turnouts have laid down a very encouraging foundation for its opening weekend.

The Strong Tamil Home Turf

The film managed a good run at the regional market, with Blast collecting majority of its day 1 shares from Tamil Nadu. The effect of Arjun Sarja in regional cinema is very evident where people crave his intense action films and that was very visible yesterday as well.

Other than Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also contributed their fair share making the film reach a total net sales of Rs 1 crore in the Indian market.

The Night Audience Factor

The film started on a rather softer note in the morning with only a few seats being filled but as the day progressed the crowd started catching on with most of the crowd arriving in the evening and night hours. The film supposedly saw its support pouring in from working individuals and families who arrived to watch the family-action thriller after their offices. With a total 1,022 shows the film managed a 26% occupancy over the market with night shows rising to as high as 40%.

With day one of the movie out, it has gathered appreciation from the netizans over the web. From Arjun Sarja’s screen presence to the film’s action choreography, people are liking it all. With the story revolving around a karate family who step up for the powerless and needy, everything takes a dramatic turn when suddenly the family is involved with the likes of gangs and criminals. The story is packed with quiet action and a great chemistry between the characters.

The Crucial Weekend Test

The movie has gotten a good weekday start and the makers are playing it safe with more focus regional cinema where Arjun is a crowd puller but a question arises that after a good start on Thursday will the movie be able to take this momentum to the weekend and make it big or fail to cash-in the initial boost. While it might be in the future to know, we can just hope for the best for the Kollywood star.

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