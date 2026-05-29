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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is making waves for itself despite an expected weekday bump. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the final chapter of this famous crime franchise is putting up sensational numbers, supported by an explosive performance across overseas markets.

Drishyam 3 Picture- X (@letscinema)
Drishyam 3 Picture- X (@letscinema)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 12:52 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is making waves for itself despite an expected weekday bump. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the final chapter of this famous crime franchise is putting up sensational numbers, supported by an explosive performance across overseas markets.

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 managed a steady ₹6.50 crore net in India on Day 8. Showing a minor, highly expected weekday drop of just 2.3% from Day 7’s ₹6.65 crore, the film’s total domestic net collection now stands at ₹81.80 crore.

Day 8 Collection Breakdown

Drishyam 3 delivered effectively on its second Thursday, using its screen presence across 3,453 shows, the film managed to add great numbers to its tally.

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Metric

Day 8 Collection / Cumulative

India Net (Day 8)

₹6.50 Crore

Total India Net

₹81.80 Crore

Total India Gross

₹94.91 Crore

Overseas Gross (Total)

₹103.00 Crore

Worldwide Gross

₹197.91 Crore

The Overseas Phenomenon: Smashed to ₹103 Crores

While Drishyam 3 is moving with great stability at home, the film has truly turned into an unexpected performer in the international market. On Day 8 alone, Mohanlal’s suspense drama added an additional ₹5.50 crore from overseas markets. This latest push takes its cumulative international gross total to ₹103 crore which is groundbreaking for any movie of the time. The overwhelming support from the Malayali diaspora across the globe who are turning is big numbers is one of the major reasons for its overseas market share and making it as one of the most successful international launches in Malayalam film history. 

Kerala Remains Mohanlal’s Turf

Unsurprisingly, Mohanlal’s home turf of Kerala remains the ultimate foundation of the movie’s domestic run. Out of the ₹94.91 crore India gross, Kerala alone contributed a massive ₹5.55 crore gross on Day 8.

The rest of the southern states provided a highly reliable cushion as well with Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contributing ₹80 Lakhs, ₹48 Lakhs and ₹45 Lakhs gross respectively.

In terms of regional shows, the original Malayalam version witnessed an impressive 47.75% overall occupancy on Thursday, with late evening and night screenings peaking significantly higher. The dubbed variations recorded steady footfalls as well, with Tamil screenings registering 29.07%, Kannada at 21.83%, and Telugu pulling in 17.58% occupancy.

“Three Chapters, One Unbroken Bond”

Amid the roaring box office success, superstar Mohanlal took to social media to dedicate the film’s success to the fans who have passionately supported and followed the franchise for over a decade.



Celebrating the film’s success, the legendary actor shared an emotional statement:

“Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family.”

With Drishyam 3 setting its sights on clearing the golden ₹200 crore milestone by tomorrow, experts predict that the film will rapidly scale up the charts to secure its place as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time before its second weekend wraps up.

ALSO READ: Blast Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja’s Family Action Thriller Opens With A Bang, Earns Rs 1 Crore Net

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore
Tags: Drishyam 3Drishyam 3 Box OfficeDrishyam 3 Keralamohanlal

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore

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