Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 14: Suirya’s Film Sees Second Week Surge, Moves Past Rs 267-Crore Mark

Karuppu Box Office Collection: The dream run for Suriya’s Karuppu directed by RJ Balaji just keeps on going even on its 14th day. With a strong jump at the ticket counter sales still intact, Suriya starrer still has the audience going nuts about it.

According to the data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu hauled in an exceptional ₹4.95 crore net domestically on its second Thursday. Driven by outstanding evening footfalls across 3,881 nationwide screenings, this late second week spike pushes the film’s two-week domestic net total to a spectacular ₹168.15 crore. With a solid 23.8% growth compared to its previous day, the mythical-courtroom drama is able to attain a feat very few are capable of pulling.

With a steady Indian as well as an overseas market, the film is witnessing a run which might turn spectacular for the Tamil cinemas. Cementing itself as the biggest blockbuster of Tamil Cinema this year, Karuppu is going to have to deal with new challenges tomorrow with new releases lined up for the theatres.

The Tamil Version Domination



The Tamil version of the film has continued to be its biggest support, with Rs 4.15 crore net collection from more than 2600 shows and an overall occupancy of 28 percent. The occupancy for the movie improved significantly throughout the day, especially with the evening shows being the major success factor.

Other southern states also did their part well, with Karnataka contributing Rs 50 lakhs and the collective sales for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh mounting to Rs 88 lakhs, the Suriya starrer continues to its magic in the regional cinema.

Overseas Market Amass Massive Results

While a stellar performance in the regional scene for Karuppu, the overseas market is also contributing its part and that too very significantly. Day 14 trends for overseas markets show the film collected a whooping Rs 1.25 crore from the international waters making its overseas gross reaching Rs 72.50 crores in total. With a strong push from both international and local markets the film managed to secure the marvelous total of Rs 267.05 crore in worldwide gross.

Suriya’s Dream Run Continues

With a staggering number Karuppu’s success is somewhat a big personal success for superstar Suriya as well. Coming from a little rough patch of his own, this film has changed the landscape of him. Karuppu now stands as the highest grossing film of his career and the only film in the Rs 100 crore club. The superstar will definitely want to keep this momentum going on with projects lined up for him in the future.

What Is Working So Well For Karuppu

This might be a question every industry professional in wondering right now, while many of the films with big names are not able perform that well on the big screen when it comes to bringing the audience to the ticket counters but something about Karuppu is different that has been able to not only drive the audience once but for more than once as well. And if we try diving deep the only thing which stands out about this from other superstar films is the organic word-of-mouth this mythical-courtroom drama has. Nobody knows how or when this happened, but everyone is talking about Karuppu, and it is working for the movie quite well.

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