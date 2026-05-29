Karan Johar Unfollowed All Bollywood Celebs Including Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally reacted to the discussion around his recent Instagram activity after fans noticed that he had unfollowed several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and designer Manish Malhotra.

Karan Johar Says Instagram Unfollow Move Was Part Of ‘Digital Detox’

Putting an end to the rumours, Johar shared a note on Instagram saying that the move was part of a “digital detox” and had nothing to do with any problems with people from the film industry. “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for god’s sake…please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!” he wrote.

Johar’s statement came after social media users started noticing changes in his following list, especially since many of the people he unfollowed are known to be his close friends and frequent collaborators.



Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday, Johar also seemed to have unfollowed actor Kartik Aaryan and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Many other Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, were also missing from his following list.

Even after unfollowing many people, actor Priyanka Chopra is still on Johar’s following list, which quickly grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

By Thursday evening, the filmmaker was following just 78 accounts on Instagram, despite having 17.5 million followers on the platform.

Fans React After Karan Johar Unfollows Several Bollywood Celebrities On Instagram

Johar’s social media activity became a major topic of discussion because of his close personal and professional relationships in the film industry. Fans started guessing the reason behind the move after they noticed sudden changes in his following list.

However, the filmmaker has now cleared the air, saying that the decision was only meant to help him spend less time and energy on social media.

On the work front, Johar’s latest production Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, recently received mixed reviews and had an average performance at the box office.

His upcoming production is Naagzilla, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

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