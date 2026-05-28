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Home > World News > US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

The United States warned Oman not to take part directly or indirectly in any plan to charge tolls for passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States warned Oman not to take part directly or indirectly in any plan to charge tolls for passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AI Generated
The United States warned Oman not to take part directly or indirectly in any plan to charge tolls for passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 23:08 IST

On Thursday, the United States warned Oman not to take part directly or indirectly in any plan to charge tolls for passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It also said it would impose penalties on any partners involved in such a system.

“The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for theStrait and any willing partners will be penalized,” Bessent added.

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(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: US, Iran Reach 60-Day Ceasefire Framework; Trump’s Approval Pending

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US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz
Tags: charge tollsOmanstrait of hormuzunited states

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US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

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US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz
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