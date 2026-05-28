US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

On Thursday, the United States warned Oman not to take part directly or indirectly in any plan to charge tolls for passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It also said it would impose penalties on any partners involved in such a system.



“The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

“Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for theStrait and any willing partners will be penalized,” Bessent added.

(Inputs from Reuters)

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