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Home > World News > Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Trump administration officials are reportedly pushing for a new $250 bill featuring Donald Trump’s portrait as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, sparking legal and political debate.

Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary (Photo: X)
Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 19:57 IST

A fresh controversy is unfolding in Washington after reports claimed that officials linked to the administration of Donald Trump have been pushing for the creation of a new $250 bill featuring Trump’s face.

According to reports published on May 28, Treasury Department appointees allegedly urged staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to begin preparing prototypes for the proposed note. The reported idea is tied to celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026.

The proposal reportedly included mock-up designs showing Trump’s portrait centered on the bill alongside patriotic branding connected to the ‘250 America’ celebrations. Officials involved in the discussions allegedly argued that the note would serve as a commemorative tribute during the semiquincentennial celebrations.

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Legal Challenges Around the Proposal

The idea was immediately challenged as existing US law prohibits using living people on American currency. Under federal rules that date back to the 19th century, only deceased figures can be featured on banknotes.

Currency experts quoted in multiple reports said the proposed $250 denomination would also require congressional approval because such a bill is not currently authorized under federal statute.

Former Bureau of Engraving and Printing officials reportedly warned Treasury staff about both the legal restrictions and the long timeline required for designing and printing an entirely new denomination. One report claimed internal resistance to the idea created tension inside the agency.

Internal pushback reported

The controversy erupted after reports that Patricia ‘Patty’ Solimene, former director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, was removed from her post earlier this year. According to The Washington Post, Solimene had raised concerns about the legal and procedural issues surrounding the proposed note.

Treasury officials have denied claims that staff were instructed to print the note before any law was passed. However, reports indicate that preliminary concept discussions and prototype preparations had already taken place behind the scenes.

The proposed currency initiative appears to fit into a broader series of projects linked to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Trump has already promoted several large-scale patriotic projects tied to the milestone year, including monuments, commemorative programs, and national celebration campaigns.

Political Reaction

The reports quickly drew strong reactions online, with critics accusing Trump allies of using national symbols for political branding. Supporters, however, argued that Trump’s political influence and role in shaping modern American politics justify the honor.

Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers also introduced separate proposals connected to Trump-themed currency, including bills aimed at placing his image on future US banknotes. One proposed measure was officially titled the ‘Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act.’

At the moment, no law authorizing the new $250 bill has been passed by Congress, meaning the proposal remains only a political and symbolic effort rather than an approved currency change. Still, the reports have added another headline-grabbing chapter to the ongoing debate over Trump’s legacy and influence on American public institutions.

ALSO READ: ‘We Have To Blow Them Up’: Will Donald Trump Soon Attack Ally Oman Over Strait of Hormuz?

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Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary
Tags: America 250Bureau of Engraving and Printingdonald trumptrump newsTrump portrait billUS currencyus-politicsus-treasury

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Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

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Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary
Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary
Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary
Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

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