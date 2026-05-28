Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

A 22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat’s Anand district, Vidhi Megha, was fatally stabbed in Canada’s Niagara region during a suspected robbery attempt.

22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Niagara, Canada
22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack in Niagara, Canada

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 14:34 IST

GUJARAT STUDENT DEATH IN CANADA: A 22-year-old woman hailing from the Anand district in Gujarat was murdered in Canada’s Niagara region. As per reports, she was killed in a knife attack. The deceased girl is identified as Vidhi Megha, who belonged to the town of Borsad. Vidhi had been residing in Canada for the last four years to continue her education. It has been revealed that the woman was murdered in daylight and suffered lethal stab wounds. The residents immediately took her to the local hospital following which she was pronounced dead.

Who was Vidhi Megha? 

As per the sources, Vidhi was pursuing her law education and used to work part-time in Canada. Moreover, she intended to apply for Canadian Permanent Residency soon. The unfortunate incident occurred on 15th May after she came out of her home in the Niagara region.

It appears that the murderer was probably attempting to rob her at that time. As a result, authorities arrested a suspect for further investigation regarding the incident. Nevertheless, no specific motive has yet been revealed in relation to this crime.

You Might Be Interested In

Vidhi’s relatives in Borsad were unaware of the tragic occurrence for many days. The family members stated that since May 16, they were not able to get in touch with her as they believed she was busy with her studies. The family members learned about Vidhi’s demise when authorities informed them through diplomatic means.

Previous similar incidents in Canada

There have been various cases where Indian students have lost their lives in Canada. For instance, in 2024, a student named Harshandeep Singh was shot by a stray bullet while waiting for his bus in Edmonton. In another case, a student named Kartik Vasudev was shot outside a subway station in Toronto. Tarnjit Singh, on the other hand, died in a road accident in Ontario. Such instances have raised serious concerns among the Indian families as well as students.

ALSO READ: Did Giorgia Meloni Follow PM Modi On Instagram Days After Unfollow Rumours? Viral ‘Melodi’ Social Media Drama Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight
Tags: canadaGujarat studenthome-hero-pos-3latest crime newsstudent deathVidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani

RELATED News

Top Lashkar Terrorist Saifullah Kasuri Warns Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Did Giorgia Meloni Follow PM Modi On Instagram Days After Unfollow Rumours?

Los Angeles: Two Adults, Two Children Found Shot Dead Inside North Hills Home

Who Is Dhaval Amratbhai Patel? Indian Living Illegally In US Arrested

Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Software Engineer Who Quit Corporate Job For Farming Dies In Lightning Strike

Gorakhpur Storm Leaves Khajni, Sahajanwa Without Power For 48 Hours

Is iPhone 18 & iPhone 18e Not Launching This Year? Apple’s Split Timeline Rumor Explained

Delhi Priest Makes Woman's Nude Photos, videos Using AI, uploads hundreds of them on social media

Why Japan Banned Indian Mangoes After 20 Years And What It Means For Trade

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star

Why Is Kasauli Burning? Flames, Smoke Billow From Himachal’s Tourist Hotspot

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment Details: Check Here

Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight
Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight
Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight
Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

QUICK LINKS