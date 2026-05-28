Who Was Vidhi Megha? 22-Year-Old Gujarati Student Murdered In Canada After Brutal Knife Attack In Broad Daylight

GUJARAT STUDENT DEATH IN CANADA: A 22-year-old woman hailing from the Anand district in Gujarat was murdered in Canada’s Niagara region. As per reports, she was killed in a knife attack. The deceased girl is identified as Vidhi Megha, who belonged to the town of Borsad. Vidhi had been residing in Canada for the last four years to continue her education. It has been revealed that the woman was murdered in daylight and suffered lethal stab wounds. The residents immediately took her to the local hospital following which she was pronounced dead.

Who was Vidhi Megha?

As per the sources, Vidhi was pursuing her law education and used to work part-time in Canada. Moreover, she intended to apply for Canadian Permanent Residency soon. The unfortunate incident occurred on 15th May after she came out of her home in the Niagara region.

It appears that the murderer was probably attempting to rob her at that time. As a result, authorities arrested a suspect for further investigation regarding the incident. Nevertheless, no specific motive has yet been revealed in relation to this crime.

Vidhi’s relatives in Borsad were unaware of the tragic occurrence for many days. The family members stated that since May 16, they were not able to get in touch with her as they believed she was busy with her studies. The family members learned about Vidhi’s demise when authorities informed them through diplomatic means.

Previous similar incidents in Canada

There have been various cases where Indian students have lost their lives in Canada. For instance, in 2024, a student named Harshandeep Singh was shot by a stray bullet while waiting for his bus in Edmonton. In another case, a student named Kartik Vasudev was shot outside a subway station in Toronto. Tarnjit Singh, on the other hand, died in a road accident in Ontario. Such instances have raised serious concerns among the Indian families as well as students.

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