Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam 3’s unwavering grip on cinema remains unmatched with a stellar performance in the theatres over the week. With a standard Wednesday slowdown, the Jeethu Joseph directorial saw a 2.3% percent hike in ticket sales compared to its previous day.

Drishyam 3 Picture- X-@Mohanlal
Drishyam 3 Picture- X-@Mohanlal

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 14:15 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam 3’s unwavering grip on cinema remains unmatched with a stellar performance in the theatres over the week. With a standard Wednesday slowdown, the Jeethu Joseph directorial saw a 2.3% percent hike in ticket sales compared to its previous day.

This steady momentum culminated in the ultimate celebration for the franchise when Mohanlal officially confirmed via his social media channels that Drishyam 3 has crossed the golden ₹200-crore gross milestone worldwide in just seven days of release. 

The Day 7 Box Office Breakdown

On its seventh day, Drishyam 3 surprised trade analysts by pulling in ₹6.65 crore net across India, an upward bump from Tuesday’s ₹6.50 crore net collection. The film recorded a 40.35% overall occupancy in its home turf of Kerala, with evening and night shows spiking past 47% when family audiences rushed to the theatres after their work hours.

You Might Be Interested In

Domestic Performance

While the original Malayalam version continues to drive the major chunk of the domestic revenue, the dubbed editions have safely sustained their target circuits. While the Malayalam version formed the foundation of the day’s collection with 2,703 shows and a whooping ₹5.85 crore net sales, the Telugu dub also held its own ground contributing ₹50 lakh net, followed by the Tamil and Kannada versions which bagged ₹20 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively.

The First-Week Cumulative Tally

With the first seven days officially wrapped up, Drishyam 3 has entered elite territory, officially dethroning the lifetime global collection of Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 (₹180 crore) to become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Market Segment

Revenue Collection (INR)

India Net Collection

₹75.30 crore

India Gross Collection

₹87.38 crore

Overseas Gross Collection

₹95.70 crore

Worldwide Tracker Tally (Gross)

₹183.08 crore

Official Studio Reported Gross

₹200.00+ crore

Shaking Up the Malayalam All-Time Charts

The historic run by Drishyam 3 has shaken up the Malayalam all time charts. Earlier in the week when it crossed ₹100-crore mark, it also entered the industry’s top 10 highest-grossers list and moved Mohanlal’s legacy hit Pulimurugan out from there.

With the official ₹200-crore club entry now locked, the thriller has joined an ultra-exclusive circle of industry blockbusters, trailing only behind the of like Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (₹303.85 crore) and Mohanlal’s own L2: Empuraan (₹266.8 crore).



Taking to social media to thank fans for the historical week, Mohanlal shared a special poster captioned: “Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty and family.”

With the Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn already wrapped and eyeing an October release, the Drishyam phenomenon continues to solidify its footprint as India’s premier suspense intellectual property.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya Starrer Nears Rs 260-Crore Mark Despite Midweek Drop

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth
Tags: Box Office Collection Day 7Drishyam 3Drishyam 3 Box OfficeDrishyam 3 OTTmohanlalRs 200 Crore Club

RELATED News

Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned

Inside Kylie Minogue’s Life On Her Birthday: Hit Songs, Net Worth And Family Details Revealed

Kara OTT Release Date Out: Know Details

Matthew Perry's Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years

Stand-Up Comedian And Director Howard Storm Dies At 94

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

Fired JPMorgan Employee Wins $4 Million For Wrongful Termination

BJP Picks East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra As Delhi President

Who Is Sanjay Mehrotra? Indian-Origin Billionaire Behind Trillion-Dollar Micron

These IRCTC Booking Tricks Will Get You A Confirmed Train Ticket This Vacation!

Amruta Fadnavis Gets Trolled Over Viral 'Fuel Saving Convoy'

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

NEET UG Re-Test Paper Leak Allegations Surface Online Despite CBI Crackdown and Enhanced Security Measures

Cred Layoff Allegations Go Viral Amid India's Startup Job Concerns

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

QUICK LINKS