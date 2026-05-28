Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam 3’s unwavering grip on cinema remains unmatched with a stellar performance in the theatres over the week. With a standard Wednesday slowdown, the Jeethu Joseph directorial saw a 2.3% percent hike in ticket sales compared to its previous day.

This steady momentum culminated in the ultimate celebration for the franchise when Mohanlal officially confirmed via his social media channels that Drishyam 3 has crossed the golden ₹200-crore gross milestone worldwide in just seven days of release.



The Day 7 Box Office Breakdown

On its seventh day, Drishyam 3 surprised trade analysts by pulling in ₹6.65 crore net across India, an upward bump from Tuesday’s ₹6.50 crore net collection. The film recorded a 40.35% overall occupancy in its home turf of Kerala, with evening and night shows spiking past 47% when family audiences rushed to the theatres after their work hours.

Domestic Performance

While the original Malayalam version continues to drive the major chunk of the domestic revenue, the dubbed editions have safely sustained their target circuits. While the Malayalam version formed the foundation of the day’s collection with 2,703 shows and a whooping ₹5.85 crore net sales, the Telugu dub also held its own ground contributing ₹50 lakh net, followed by the Tamil and Kannada versions which bagged ₹20 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively.

The First-Week Cumulative Tally

With the first seven days officially wrapped up, Drishyam 3 has entered elite territory, officially dethroning the lifetime global collection of Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 (₹180 crore) to become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Market Segment Revenue Collection (INR) India Net Collection ₹75.30 crore India Gross Collection ₹87.38 crore Overseas Gross Collection ₹95.70 crore Worldwide Tracker Tally (Gross) ₹183.08 crore Official Studio Reported Gross ₹200.00+ crore

Shaking Up the Malayalam All-Time Charts

The historic run by Drishyam 3 has shaken up the Malayalam all time charts. Earlier in the week when it crossed ₹100-crore mark, it also entered the industry’s top 10 highest-grossers list and moved Mohanlal’s legacy hit Pulimurugan out from there.

With the official ₹200-crore club entry now locked, the thriller has joined an ultra-exclusive circle of industry blockbusters, trailing only behind the of like Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (₹303.85 crore) and Mohanlal’s own L2: Empuraan (₹266.8 crore).







Taking to social media to thank fans for the historical week, Mohanlal shared a special poster captioned: “Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty and family.”

With the Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn already wrapped and eyeing an October release, the Drishyam phenomenon continues to solidify its footprint as India’s premier suspense intellectual property.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya Starrer Nears Rs 260-Crore Mark Despite Midweek Drop