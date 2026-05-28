HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
Home > India News > HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

Railway security agencies seized ₹1.22 crore in unaccounted cash from a passenger aboard the Devagiri Express, with investigators probing a suspected hawala link and illegal cash transfer network.

devnagiri express
devnagiri express

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 13:33 IST

During a major breakthrough in a railway security exercise, officials said they seized cash that was not accounted for, valued at ₹1.22 crore, from a passenger riding the Devagiri Express. The recovery happened during what they described as a joint checking, carried out by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), the officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Railway authorities explained that the operation was part of strengthened safety checks, which are being done on long distance trains, as worries are mounting about the illegal movement of cash, gold, and other valuable items through railway corridors. On the basis of specific intelligence about a suspicious transfer of money, the security team went for a surprise baggage inspection at a key station along the Devagiri Express route.

Officials further said that, during the checking, one passenger came under suspicion because of his visibly nervous behaviour, and also because his replies were inconsistent when questioned. After a more thorough rummaging of his luggage, security personnel reportedly found bundles of currency notes that were neatly packed, and hidden inside several bags.

You Might Be Interested In

Railway officials pointed out that a number of train routes linking Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi , and some areas of central India have seen a jump in similar incidents over these recent months . Because of that, security agencies have started to keep a closer eye, doing more random baggage checking, and also running intelligence driven operations along big railway corridors.

One official connected with the effort said railways are being used more often by illegal cash couriers because there are so many passengers , and airports usually have comparatively stricter scrutiny. “We are continuously tracking suspicious movement and carrying out surprise checks in order to stop railway networks being used for unlawful purposes,” the official said .

The seized cash was passed on to the concerned authorities , and now investigators are looking into the passenger’s financial background, travel history, and mobile records. At the same time , officials are trying to figure out if the accused was working on his own or if he was attached to a broader syndicate behind hawala dealings and the movement of unaccounted money.

Further legal action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation and verification of the source of funds. If the cash is proven to have been illegally obtained or transported without proper declaration, strict action may be initiated under financial crime and tax evasion laws.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge faced by enforcement agencies in curbing illegal cash movement through India’s railway network.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash
Tags: Devagiri Express

RELATED News

Viral Desai Highlights ‘Waste to Wealth’ and Sustainable Growth at Daman Industrial Expo

Ebola Scare In India: 4 People From Congo Isolated In Ahmedabad

Bihar Boat Tragedy: 3 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Ganga River

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: What Did Madras HC Say

Delhi Weather Today (28 May 2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rainfall

LATEST NEWS

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

NEET UG Re-Test Paper Leak Allegations Surface Online Despite CBI Crackdown and Enhanced Security Measures

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya Starrer Nears Rs 260-Crore Mark Despite Midweek Drop

Cred Layoff Allegations Go Viral Amid India's Startup Job Concerns

India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Price, Engine Options, Range

SC Upholds 28% GST On Online Gaming Firms — Will it hurt gamers?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash
HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash
HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash
HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

QUICK LINKS