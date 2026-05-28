HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

During a major breakthrough in a railway security exercise, officials said they seized cash that was not accounted for, valued at ₹1.22 crore, from a passenger riding the Devagiri Express. The recovery happened during what they described as a joint checking, carried out by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), the officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Railway authorities explained that the operation was part of strengthened safety checks, which are being done on long distance trains, as worries are mounting about the illegal movement of cash, gold, and other valuable items through railway corridors. On the basis of specific intelligence about a suspicious transfer of money, the security team went for a surprise baggage inspection at a key station along the Devagiri Express route.

Officials further said that, during the checking, one passenger came under suspicion because of his visibly nervous behaviour, and also because his replies were inconsistent when questioned. After a more thorough rummaging of his luggage, security personnel reportedly found bundles of currency notes that were neatly packed, and hidden inside several bags.

Railway officials pointed out that a number of train routes linking Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi , and some areas of central India have seen a jump in similar incidents over these recent months . Because of that, security agencies have started to keep a closer eye, doing more random baggage checking, and also running intelligence driven operations along big railway corridors.

One official connected with the effort said railways are being used more often by illegal cash couriers because there are so many passengers , and airports usually have comparatively stricter scrutiny. “We are continuously tracking suspicious movement and carrying out surprise checks in order to stop railway networks being used for unlawful purposes,” the official said .

The seized cash was passed on to the concerned authorities , and now investigators are looking into the passenger’s financial background, travel history, and mobile records. At the same time , officials are trying to figure out if the accused was working on his own or if he was attached to a broader syndicate behind hawala dealings and the movement of unaccounted money.

Further legal action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation and verification of the source of funds. If the cash is proven to have been illegally obtained or transported without proper declaration, strict action may be initiated under financial crime and tax evasion laws.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge faced by enforcement agencies in curbing illegal cash movement through India’s railway network.