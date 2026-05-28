Los Angeles Horror: Two Adults, Two Children Found Shot Dead Inside North Hills Home, LAPD Investigates Possible Murder-Suicide

LOS ANGELES HOMICIDE: Authorities said two adults and two minors were killed when they were shot inside a home in North Hills on Wednesday night. A department spokesperson says the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the shooting in the 16000 block of Londelius Street at 7:50 p.m. Four people died inside, and it is under investigation by homicide detectives. Police are not looking for a suspect, and early evidence indicated a string of multiple homicides and possible suicide, a law enforcement source told ABC News, speaking on the condition of anonymity. No ages or gender information was provided.

2 adults, 2 children fatally shot in North Hills home

Police tape was seen marking off a stretch of the residential street, while numerous emergency responders were seen in what NBC4 called helicopter footage.

Details of what happened prior to the shooting are still not clear. Homicide detectives were at the scene and reportedly walked through a house. The investigation continued, with a large crowd of people gathering on the street.

Was this a multiple murder-suicide?

LA cops, as per reports, are not on the lookout for a suspect. As per them, it might be a multiple murder-suicide.

How many murders in Los Angeles in 2025 and 2026?

Los Angeles had 230 murders in 2025, which was the lowest number since 1966. That’s about a 19% drop compared to 2024. For 2026, there isn’t a final tally yet because the year isn’t over. So far, officials have only shared partial crime stats.

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