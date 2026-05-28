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Home > World News > Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road

Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road

A massive five-acre fire erupted in Livermore’s Wine Country near Tesla and Greenville roads, engulfing agricultural buildings and triggering explosions.

Firefighters responded to a five-acre fire in Livermore (IMAGE: X)
Firefighters responded to a five-acre fire in Livermore (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 09:45 IST

LIVEMORE FIRE VIDEO: A five-acre fire is being controlled in Livermore by firefighters, near Tesla and Greenville roads on Wednesday afternoon. The scene shows a building engulfed in flames, with smoke rising in the sky above. A building is ablaze in the foreground, with smoke billowing into the sky above, revealing the scene to be located in an outdoor setting. The fire has been halted from moving forward, CAL FIRE said. The fire started out as a brush fire, then moved toward several buildings, officials said.

Five-acre fire in Livermore

Crews are on scene checking hot spots. A fire is burning in Livermore’s Wine Country, which is home to a lot of wineries and taprooms. There have been no reported injuries. The scene is still open, and investigators are not able to gain access to the scene.

The fire, which broke out at about 2 p.m., spread into two agricultural barns near Tesla Road and Cross Road in Livermore’s Altamont area, causing several large explosions that were recorded on aerial video. Alameda County Fire, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire and CAL FIRE quickly contained its spread, resulting in no injuries or evacuations and 5.4 acres now being seen as damage. Firefighters overspent the night mopping up hot spots and looking for re-ignition in dry weather.

Wildfire threatens California homes, evacuation ordered

Over 17,000 people were being evacuated on Tuesday in southland areas of California ahead of a wildfire that poses a threat to suburban homes. The Sandy blaze was reported on Monday in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles (48km) north-west of Los Angeles, fuelled by the wind.

The Ventura County Fire Department said Tuesday evening the fire had burned approximately 1,698 acres (683 hectares), and had destroyed at least one house. Initial wind gusts exceeded 30mph (48km/h) but stronger calmer winds overnight helped firefighters, said Andrew Dowd, a department spokesperson. With the assistance of these better weather conditions, we have been making a lot of progress in fighting against this fire,” Dowd said. Crews were hoping to continue making progress before the winds pick up again, he said.

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Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road
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Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road

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Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road
Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road
Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road
Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road

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