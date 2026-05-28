LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
Home > World News > How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

Google worker Michele Spagnuolo faces fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly using confidential company information to place winning bets worth $1.2 million on Polymarket.

Representational Image Of Google (Photo/X)
Representational Image Of Google (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 08:52 IST

A Google software engineer has been charged in the United States after allegedly using internal data to bet on crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket for more than $1.2 million. The employee allegedly used nonpublic Google search information to place bets that would predict outcomes before they went public.

According to documents unsealed in New York, the alleged Google intern was identified as Michele Spagnuolo, a 36-year-old Italian citizen who allegedly worked as a software engineer for the search engine giant. The indictment alleges that Spagnuolo allegedly accessed confidential inside search trend information and used it to place allegations about outcomes on Polymarket under the username “AlphaRaccoon.”

What Prosecutors Allegedly Said

Federal prosecutors alleged Spagnuolo allegedly used internal Google search trend data linked to the company’s “Year in Search” rankings before the data became public. They stated the employee allegedly had an advantage over others betting on future outcomes on the prediction market.

You Might Be Interested In

Prosecutors also alleged that the alleged Google employee allegedly made predictions about which musicians, celebrities, and public personalities would be the biggest searched personality in 2025. Among the alleged predictions was that singer D4vd would become the most searched individual of the year, despite the prediction market giving very low odds for consumer.

Google Employee Charged

Spagnuolo was charged with commodities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He reportedly transferred at least 16 times on Polymarket from October to December, using confidential company information, according to investigators.

There were also reports that prosecutors were looking into crypto activity, digital activity and trading history associated with the account used to place the bets.

What Is Polymarket?

Polymarket is a prediction based cryptocurrency betting market platform where users can place cryptocurrency-backed bets on real world outcomes such as politics, business, entertainment, global affairs and sport.

The platform’s popularity has increased thanks to the ability to speculate on future outcomes via prediction based trading markets. But the case has highlighted concerns over insider trading and the sharing of confidential information on decentralised platforms.

Google Responds to Investigation

Google said the it was working with law enforcement agencies investigating the allegations. Some reports also said the employee had been put on leave after he was accused of fraudulent and illicit practices.

The investigation into the employee is now being seen as one of the biggest insider trading type stories to break in the prediction markets and cryptocurrency betting platforms space in the last few months.

Also Read: Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage at the time of publishing. Allegations mentioned against the accused have not been proven in court, and the investigation remains ongoing. Readers are advised to follow official statements and legal updates for further developments.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data
Tags: home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Who Is David Rush? Senior Ex-CIA Official Arrested

Trump Threatens To Blow Up Ally Oman Over Strait of Hormuz

Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas

Survey Warns Israeli Schools Struggling To Adapt As Teens Rapidly Embrace AI

Bangladesh’s Famous ‘Trump’ Buffalo Saved From Eid Sacrifice After Gaining Nationwide Attention, Moved To Zoo

LATEST NEWS

Gold & Silver Rates Today: Check Out 22K, 24K Prices In Your City Now!

Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic

How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

REET Mains Result 2026 Expected Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Level 1 and 2 Marks, Merit List and Download Steps

Delhi Weather Today (28 May 2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rainfall

Matthew Perry's Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years

Bank Holiday Today On Bakrid: Are SBI, HDFC Bank And Other Banks Open Or Closed?

Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE and BSE Open Or Closed On Bakrid 2026?

28 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Twisha Sharma’s Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh To Be Arrested Over Dowry Death After Court Rejects Bail Plea

How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data
How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data
How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data
How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

QUICK LINKS