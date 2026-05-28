How Google Employee Earned Rs 11,53,00,000 On Polymarket By Using Secret Company Data

A Google software engineer has been charged in the United States after allegedly using internal data to bet on crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket for more than $1.2 million. The employee allegedly used nonpublic Google search information to place bets that would predict outcomes before they went public.

According to documents unsealed in New York, the alleged Google intern was identified as Michele Spagnuolo, a 36-year-old Italian citizen who allegedly worked as a software engineer for the search engine giant. The indictment alleges that Spagnuolo allegedly accessed confidential inside search trend information and used it to place allegations about outcomes on Polymarket under the username “AlphaRaccoon.”

What Prosecutors Allegedly Said

Federal prosecutors alleged Spagnuolo allegedly used internal Google search trend data linked to the company’s “Year in Search” rankings before the data became public. They stated the employee allegedly had an advantage over others betting on future outcomes on the prediction market.

Prosecutors also alleged that the alleged Google employee allegedly made predictions about which musicians, celebrities, and public personalities would be the biggest searched personality in 2025. Among the alleged predictions was that singer D4vd would become the most searched individual of the year, despite the prediction market giving very low odds for consumer.

Google Employee Charged

Spagnuolo was charged with commodities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He reportedly transferred at least 16 times on Polymarket from October to December, using confidential company information, according to investigators.

There were also reports that prosecutors were looking into crypto activity, digital activity and trading history associated with the account used to place the bets.

What Is Polymarket?

Polymarket is a prediction based cryptocurrency betting market platform where users can place cryptocurrency-backed bets on real world outcomes such as politics, business, entertainment, global affairs and sport.

The platform’s popularity has increased thanks to the ability to speculate on future outcomes via prediction based trading markets. But the case has highlighted concerns over insider trading and the sharing of confidential information on decentralised platforms.

Google Responds to Investigation

Google said the it was working with law enforcement agencies investigating the allegations. Some reports also said the employee had been put on leave after he was accused of fraudulent and illicit practices.

The investigation into the employee is now being seen as one of the biggest insider trading type stories to break in the prediction markets and cryptocurrency betting platforms space in the last few months.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage at the time of publishing. Allegations mentioned against the accused have not been proven in court, and the investigation remains ongoing. Readers are advised to follow official statements and legal updates for further developments.

