Bank Holiday Today, May 28: Are SBI, HDFC Bank And Other Banks Open Or Closed On Bakrid?

Bank Holiday Today, May 28, 2026: If you are planning to visit bank branches today, you may have to delay your work as banks in several states and cities will be closed on Thursday, 28 May, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Nearly the entire nation, except for a few states, will witness a holiday for public as well as private banks.

All the public and private banks situated in key cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, would be shut, according to the Reserve Bank of India list of holidays. The list of holidays for banks varies from state to state since Bakrid dates are dependent on moon sightings and state notifications.

Again, the central government had declared May 28 a holiday for all central government offices, not May 27, because of the Eid-ul-Adha holiday as declared by a gazette notification.

Why are banks shut today?

Bakrid is one of the most important Muslim festivals, which is celebrated across the nation as Eid al-Adha or Id-Uz-Zuha. It is a gazetted holiday, which is declared when banks and several government offices are shut.

Previously, the Ministry of Personnel had specified that all the central government administrative offices located in Delhi would remain closed on May 28 and not on May 27 due to the notification of the Bakrid holiday changing for a day.

What banks are closed today?

Here are the public and private banks that will remain shut in several states:

State Bank of India (SBI)

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

PNB (Punjab National Bank)

Axis Bank

Baroda Bank

Bank of Canara

Kotak Mahindra Bank

In which states will banks open today?

It is being reported that among a very few states, Odisha, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh banks are open today. Banks across most of the regions are observing a bank holiday today in connection with Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. But customers should still contact their bank branches before visiting them, as there might be regional notices and timings may vary accordingly.

In which cities banks will be closed today

The banks in the following cities may be closed as per the RBI holiday list.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and many more!

Why are Bakrid holidays different for each state?

Bakrid bank holidays are not the same throughout India since the festival might fall on a different date in several states across India. The major reasons for this are due to moon sightings, notification by the state government and regional holidays. That’s why some states celebrated the holiday on May 27 and some celebrate it today, May 28.

That’s why some states celebrated the holiday on May 27 and some celebrate it today on May 28.

Will online banking and UPI be functional today?

Yeah. Physical bank branches are closed, but digital banking services are still working.

While bank branches are closed today, digital banking services remain available for customers to use without interruption. UPI apps, net banking, mobile banking, IMPS and NEFT fund transfers, online loan services and the chequebook request facility are all available on the holiday.

Online banking is available every day of the year, and that includes public holidays.

Are ATM machines working on bank holidays?

There will be no effect on ATM machine facilities due to the closure of bank branches, with all withdrawing or depositing money, account balance checks, and debit card transactions continuing uninterrupted on the bank holiday. Nevertheless, it is advised that any branch-dependent transactions at the last moment be avoided during the holiday.

When is the next bank holiday?

The next closure expected is Sunday, May 31, 2026, for many regions. Except for this, there may be other local holidays depending on the statewide calendar.

Also Read: Is Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Bakrid? Here’s What NSE, BSE And MCX Investors Should Know