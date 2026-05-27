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Home > World News > VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH

VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH

A viral US video shows an Indian couple facing racist remarks from a stranger who tells them to “go back to India.” The couple stays calm during the confrontation, sparking online debate about racism, immigrant experiences, and social media reactions.

VIRAL VIDEO: 'Are You From India?' Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation (Screengrab From X)
VIRAL VIDEO: 'Are You From India?' Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 19:56 IST

A video from the United States is circulating widely online, showing an Indian couple being confronted by a man who allegedly asked them if they were from India and told them to “go back.” The location and date of the incident have not been independently verified. In the clip, the stranger is seen questioning the couple about whether India is better than the US. The Indian man calmly responds that his family is in India and that he is in the US “to explore the world.”

The situation escalates when the man says, “No, we don’t want you here,” followed by an abusive remark telling them to leave the country. The couple refraining from confrontation and continuing to keep their cool throughout the clip.

Social Media Response: Ribbing a Calm Response, Questioning it Too

The clip has led to a swift response online. Many have applauded the couple for remaining calm throughout the clip, while others have suggested that remaining silent only allows for a recurrence.

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Some commenters urged victims of racist incidents to report them to authorities and document evidence, saying inaction can embolden offenders.

“Stupid Comments Exist Everywhere,” Says US Official Remark Resurfaces

The clip also drew political attention after users tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, referencing his earlier remarks where he said every country has people who make “stupid comments,” adding that the United States remains a welcoming nation.

Growing Concerns Over Targeted Online Harassment

The video has also reignited discussion about rising online hostility toward Indians abroad. Some social media users pointed to individuals allegedly using viral content to target Indians, including accounts posing as influencers who have previously shared provocative videos involving Indian communities.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chirag Patel? Indian-Origin Doctor Suspended In UK For Raping Patient After Giving Her Opioids

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VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH
Tags: home-hero-pos-12India vs US argument videoIndian couple US viral videoIndian diaspora racism debateNRI racism incident USracist attack India US videosocial media viral racism clipstranger tells go back India videoviral confrontation Indian couple

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VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Are You From India?’ Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US, Stays Calm During Confrontation | WATCH

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