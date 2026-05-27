Attention Passengers! Prices Of Vada Pav, Idli And Other Snacks To Rise At Central Railway Stations From June 1 – Check New Rates Inside

Passengers travelling through Central Railway stations will soon have to shell out more for everyday snacks and meals. The railway administration has revised the prices of several food items sold at station catering stalls, with the new rates coming into effect from June 1. The revised menu affects some of the most commonly purchased items, including vada pav, samosa, idli, dosa and pav bhaji. Mumbai’s favourite grab-and-go snack, vada pav, will now cost ₹20. Under the revised pricing, the potato fritter (vada) has been priced at ₹15, while the pav will cost an additional ₹5.

This is a large increase from what we had last time and it will also affect the daily commuters dependent upon the station food stalls for quick meals.

Idli, Dosa And Various Snacks Get Expensive

Many other popular items now are also priced more. 2 idlis plate served in sambar and chutney top out at ₹30 and a masala dosa is not less than ₹35. The revised rates also place veg samosa, veg puff and sabudana vada at ₹20 each. For passengers looking for a more filling meal, pav bhaji and veg pizza will now be sold at ₹50 per serving.

New Rates To Be Implemented Across Catering Stalls

The updated prices will be applicable at minor static catering units operating across Central Railway stations from June 1. Railway officials say the revision is part of an updated catering menu and pricing policy.

Revised Food Prices At A Glance

Potato Vada (1 pc): ₹15

Pav (1 pc): ₹5

Veg Samosa (1 pc): ₹20

Veg Puff/Pattice: ₹20

Sabudana Vada (1 pc): ₹20

Bread Pakora: ₹25

Onion Pakoda/Assorted Bhajia: ₹25

Moong Bhajia: ₹30

Dhokla: ₹25

Poha Namkeen: ₹20

Chutney Bhel: ₹30

Sukha Bhel: ₹25

All Types of Ladoo: ₹20

Veg Frankie: ₹30

Veg Cheese Frankie: ₹45

Veg Roll: ₹30

Veg Sandwich + Sauce: ₹35

Veg Cheese Sandwich + Sauce: ₹45

Idli + Sambhar/Chutney (2 pcs): ₹30

Rawa Idli + Chutney + Sambhar (2 pcs): ₹35

Medu Vada + Chutney/Sambhar (2 pcs): ₹35

Chana Dal Vada + Chutney (2 pcs): ₹35

Dahi Vada (2 pcs): ₹35

Plain Dosa + Chutney + Sambhar: ₹25

Onion Dosa/Uthappam + Chutney/Sambhar: ₹30

Masala Dosa + Chutney + Sambhar: ₹35

Rawa Dosa/Masala Uthappam + Chutney + Sambhar: ₹35

Ragda/Usal Plate + 1 Pav: ₹25

Chole Puri (5 Puris + Chole): ₹40

Veg Cutlet (2 pcs) + Sauce/Chutney: ₹35

Pav Bhaji (2 Pav): ₹50

Veg Pizza: ₹50

Tomato Soup: ₹20

With the new rates set to take effect this weekend, passengers may want to keep a little extra cash handy the next time they grab a snack or meal at a Central Railway station.

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