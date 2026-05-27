SRH vs RR Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

SRH vs RR Prediction: We are now in the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with a high-octane knockout battle set to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Tonight, Pat Cummins’ resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Riyan Parag’s battle-hardened Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the do-or-die Eliminator.

Both squads boast some of the tournament’s most destructive players and no second chances are at stake. SRH have a 14-9 lead in the head-to-head against RR and have won both league phase meetings this season. But the Royals have a perfect 3-0 record here in this particular venue in Chandigarh. Here’s our expert prediction for the standout performers tonight in the run-up to this blockbuster clash.

Best Batter: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Although SRH has a terrifying trio in Heinrich Klaasen (606 runs), Ishan Kishan (569 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (563 runs), Rajasthan’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is our pick to rule the batting charts tonight.

Sooryavanshi has taken the IPL 2026 by storm, smashing a whopping 583 runs across the tournament and topping the charts of the season with 53 sixes. Earlier this year he has already hammered a majestic 103 off 37 balls against Hyderabad. The Chandigarh surface provides true and consistent bounce, favouring fine timing over brute force, so explosive left-hander is primed to give RR a roaring start in the powerplay.

Best Bowler: Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

The first four overs of the New Chandigarh pitch have good zip and carry and seam movement. This makes RR’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer the most dangerous bowling threat on either side.

Archer has been sensational this season, taking 21 wickets. Importantly, his express pace and heavy-ball lengths provide a massive tactical matchup advantage against SRH’s aggressive left-handed opening block. If Archer can get early life from the deck and break down the Hyderabad top order during the Powerplay, he will completely dictate the structural flow of the innings.

Man of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Rajasthan has its own stars but it is SRH’s elite finisher, Heinrich Klaasen who is expected to be the ultimate impact player tonight. Klaasen has been the bedrock of Hyderabad’s middle order, aggregating 606 runs at an average of 50.50 and an incredible strike rate of more than 170. Meteorological data shows that heavy dew in the evening will seriously affect spin bowling from the 10th over of the second innings, and New Chandigarh will be affected. If SRH bat first, Klaasen’s unique ability to kill the old ball and clear the boundary ropes at will makes him the match-winner par excellence. South Africa’s star is expected to unleash a brutal, icy blow to help SRH into Qualifier 2.