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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Delhi: A 26-year-old pregnant woman died after allegedly falling from height in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi. Police said the incident came to light on May 25 after JPC Hospital informed them of her admission. She was brought by her husband and declared dead on arrival.

Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment (Picture Via ANI)
Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment (Picture Via ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 14:23 IST

Delhi: A 26-year-old pregnant woman died after allegedly falling from a height in the Mustafabad area of northeast Delhi, police said. Authorities have started an investigation after her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and possible murder. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Rahul Alwal said the incident came to light on May 25 when JPC Hospital informed police about a woman admitted with serious injuries after falling from a height. She was brought in by her husband and was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Police said they received the information at PS Dayalpur during the evening hours. “On 25 May, we were informed from JPC Hospital regarding a 26-year-old woman who had sustained injuries after falling from a height. She was brought by her husband and declared brought dead by doctors,” the DCP said.

A forensic team visited the spot in New Mustafabad and collected samples and other evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said proceedings under Section 196 BNSS have been initiated and the investigation is ongoing.

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Family Alleges Dowry Harassment, Suspects Foul Play

The woman’s family has strongly rejected the police version and alleged that she was killed. They have accused her husband and in-laws of harassment over dowry demands.

Her sister said the family does not believe she died due to a fall and pointed out that there were no visible injuries on other parts of her body. She also claimed that dowry demands had surfaced shortly after marriage. According to her, the victim had informed them about the harassment earlier and had been pregnant at the time of death.

The victim’s brother also alleged that the husband had been demanding dowry and said the family was informed only after her death. He demanded strict punishment and justice.

The father of the deceased, Ahmed Ali, raised doubts over the nature of injuries. He said the pattern of injuries did not match a fall from a higher floor and suspected foul play. He also claimed the woman had entered into a court marriage around three months ago and had been under pressure in recent weeks.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Police officials said the case is being investigated from all angles. The final cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report and forensic findings are examined.

Dowry-Related Cases Under Fresh Spotlight

The incident adds to a growing number of dowry-related harassment and suspicious death cases involving young married women in the region. Authorities have previously investigated similar cases in other parts of Delhi-NCR, where families alleged abuse and dowry demands following marriage.

Police said further action will depend on evidence collected during the ongoing probe.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Techie Arun Kumar Tiwari’s Family Decides To Leave His Body On Mount Everest After Fatal Climbing Tragedy. How Expensive Is The Process?

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Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
Tags: Delhi crime news 2026Delhi dowry harassment newsdowry death allegations Indiahome-hero-pos-12JPC hospital Delhi caseMustafabad dowry casenortheast Delhi incidentPregnant woman death Delhiwoman fall from height case

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Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
Delhi Horror: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
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