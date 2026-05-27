Watch: Viral Video Shows Pune Porsche Accused Teen’s Father Celebrating Bail With Family

A viral video showing the family of the teenager accused in the high profile Pune Porsche Crash Case celebrating after the Supreme Court granted bail to the teen’s father has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The clip, went viral online a few days after businessman Vishal Agarwal managed to get bail on March 10, seems to show him dancing with family members and friends inside what looks like a local restaurant or banquet place.

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In the background, Bollywood’s famous 1977 song ‘Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost’ is playing, while Agarwal, with flower garlands on, and another garland made out of currency notes, carries on celebrating beside his wife and son. This video then quickly faced sharp backlash online, a lot of users saying it feels callous, insensitive even, considering how tragic the case is.

Social Media Reaction

This is the value of life of common citizens in Maharashtra These people are the family of a person who hit two people with a porch car in Pune https://t.co/hmjiCooCKx — Pramod (@PramodMunde7) May 27, 2026







A mind without morals doesn’t seek truth…it only learns how to justify its desires… https://t.co/55yzXOoig3 — श्वेता (@Shwta_rb) May 27, 2026







Pune porsche case accused celebration after getting bail, 2 innocent lives are lost, VIP culture pic.twitter.com/LXBVdbTjnA — Raja Dandugula (@raja_dandugula) May 27, 2026







Such a #shame !!!!! Judicial system and politicians & govt babu will destroy #India https://t.co/9oB1FhQgPY — Me Mumbaikar (@MeMumbaikar15) May 27, 2026







Pune Porsche Case

The Pune Porsche case goes back to May 19, 2024, when a luxury Porsche car, driven by a minor while under the influence of alcohol, rammed into two software engineers Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. Both were killed on the spot. The whole situation sparked widespread anger across the country after the teen was granted bail within hours, and was also directed to write a 300 word essay on road safety, as per the Juvenile Justice Board’s order. After intense public backlash, the teenager was then sent to an observation home. Later, the JJB in June 2025 said the accused should face trial as an adult, but then, only a few weeks after that it reversed the call, and since then the case has stayed in the headlines, and in public attention.

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