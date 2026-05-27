Did CRISIL Upgrade Change Anything for Vodafone Idea Share Price? Telecom’s Comeback Begins

A-Rated, But Still Not Out of the Woods: Vodafone Idea Share Price Keeps Traders Guessing. CRISIL just did Vodafone Idea a kind of financial “glow up,” by upgrading its bank facilities to ‘A-/Stable’- like it’s basically saying “you’re still shaky, just a bit less shaky than earlier.” And why this call? They’re pointing to improved operating performance, the Aditya Birla Group standing behind it in a steady way, plus some breathing room on the regulatory pressure side. It’s kinda like one of those telecom comeback trailers where Kumar Mangalam Birla steps in as chairman. There’s also the whole repeated promoter backing storyline, and then there’s the fresh ₹4,730 crore coming in through share warrants, which acts like fuel in the tank, you know. CRISIL in a nutshell feels like it’s noting “effort is there, support is there, and survival mode looks like it’s trying to shift toward repair mode.” Still, it’s not exactly a victory lap. It feels more like the company finally stopped sliding for a moment, and is now attempting to walk again-while investors are looking closely, with one eyebrow kind of raised, waiting for the next move.

Vodafone Idea: Still a Big Player, Just Trying to Stop the Bleeding

In past few days, Vodafone Idea might have seen a rough ride, but it is still holding a massive 15.68% subscriber market share in India (March 2026, TRAI data). This basically means millions of users are still sticking around across all 22 telecom circles, and even I have a Vodafone Idea SIM card running for the last 8–9 years. Even though there has been major network drama, yes the company did lose subscribers earlier, but the story now sounds a bit less chaotic and a bit more like a “steady recovery arc.” So CRISIL is basically hinting that the worst of the exits may be slowing down, with losses expected to stabilize over the next 2–3 years. And the reason for this cautious optimism is fresh investments and better service quality. In simple terms: better towers, fewer dropped calls, and hopefully fewer people rage-switching SIM cards at 2 a.m. So while Vodafone Idea isn’t exactly sprinting ahead, it’s no longer running backward either. Think of it like carefully regaining balance, one signal bar at a time.

Vodafone Idea: Signs of Recovery In Network, Revenue & Outlook

4G coverage expanded to -86% in March 2026, up from -77% in March 2024, showing stronger network reach

Around ₹18,000 crore capex deployed in FY25–FY26, reflecting heavy investment in infrastructure upgrade

Subscriber losses have meaningfully moderated, indicating improving customer stability

Blended ARPU rose to ₹174 from ₹146, supported by tariff hikes and a better subscriber mix

Regulatory Support & Financial Stability Outlook On Vodafone Idea

The government pushing AGR dues out to FY2035 has basically given Vodafone Idea some much-needed breathing room, easing near-term liquidity pressure for them. Spectrum liabilities are still heavy, but at least they’re not really choking cash flow right now. Overall flexibility feels better, even if FY2028 repayments are still sitting there in the corner like a quiet long-term tension.

What Are Key Drivers Behind The Surge Of Vodafone Idea Share Price?

Credit Rating Upgrade : CRISIL upgraded bank facilities worth ₹35,000 crore, improving investor sentiment and signaling stronger financial stability.

: CRISIL upgraded bank facilities worth ₹35,000 crore, improving investor sentiment and signaling stronger financial stability. Strong Promoter Support: Continued backing from the Aditya Birla Group, including Kumar Mangalam Birla’s leadership role, reinforced confidence in long-term support.

Continued backing from the Aditya Birla Group, including Kumar Mangalam Birla’s leadership role, reinforced confidence in long-term support. Reduced Financial Burden: DoT reduced AGR liabilities from ₹87,695 crore to ₹64,046 crore, easing near-term cash flow stress.

Vodafone Idea: Recent Market Performance & Valuation Snapshot Category Details Stock Performance Up 45%+ in the last month Momentum Drivers Operational improvement + policy relief Subscriber Trend 3 consecutive months of net additions (from April onward) Market Cap ~₹1.54 lakh crore 52-Week High ₹14.29 52-Week Low ₹6.12 P/E Ratio 4.42 Dividend Yield Not available

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

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