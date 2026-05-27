Meta Latest Layoff: Tech Giant Fires 1,400 Employees In Washington Amid AI-Focused Restructuring, Check Future Plans

Social media giant Meta has laid off nearly 1,400 employees across Washington state, as the Facebook parent company continues its massive workforce overhaul driven by a sharp shift towards artificial intelligence. The cuts are part of a broader plan announced last month where Meta said it would eliminate around 10 per cent of its total global workforce. The Washington layoffs are among the most visible signs yet of how deeply this restructuring is hitting employees on the ground.



Who Got Affected and Where



The layoffs hit employees across Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, and remote positions statewide. Specifically, 259 employees across two Seattle offices were affected, along with 699 workers at a Bellevue office, 206 at a Redmond office, and 231 remote workers from other parts of Washington. Engineering and product manager roles were hit the hardest. Meta employed roughly 7,000 people in the Seattle region before the cuts, meaning the Washington layoffs wiped out about 20 per cent of its local workforce in one go.



When Will the Jobs End



New filings submitted to Washington state officials show Meta will begin terminating employees starting July 22, as the company restructures operations around AI initiatives. Workers have already been notified. Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale confirmed the last working day for affected employees will be July 22, 2026.



Why Is Meta Doing This



Meta said these layoffs are part of its continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow it to offset other investments it is making. Chief People Officer Janelle Gale acknowledged that it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to the company.

But the bigger picture is all about AI. Around 7,000 Meta employees will see their roles change as part of the AI pivot, with the company moving them to teams that focus on AI projects. So while thousands are being let go, thousands of others are being shifted to work on artificial intelligence full time.



Billions Pouring Into AI



Meta is not cutting costs. It is redirecting money. This year, Meta estimates it will spend between $125 billion and $145 billion on AI-related investments, which is about $10 billion more on each end than what it had estimated going into 2026. The company is clearly making a long-term bet that AI will define its future, even if that means a painful transition right now.



A Wider Tech Trend



Meta is far from the only one doing this. Other companies like Microsoft have also linked their rising AI capital expenditure costs to layoffs and other workforce reduction measures. Microsoft spent $88 billion in its 2025 fiscal year and plans to spend more than $140 billion in its current one. Last year it laid off about 15,000 employees over multiple waves and this month offered buyouts to another 8,750 workers.

The pattern is clear across Silicon Valley. Big tech is making more money, spending more on AI, and cutting the jobs it no longer sees as essential. For thousands of workers in Washington state and beyond, that shift is now very personal.

Also Read: Cloudflare Layoff: Tech Firm Fires 1,100 Employees As It Shifts Towards AI And Automation

