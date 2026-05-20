‘I Just Got Fired By Meta…’: Employee Opens Up On Heartbreaking Layoffs | Read Full Post

A post from a former Meta employee about being laid off in one of the company’s many recent waves of layoffs has become viral.

The emotional post began with the line “I just got fired by Meta…”. The former employee went on to describe the shock, confusion, and heartbreak they felt when losing their job.

Meta Workforce Undermining

Reports say Meta has recently started another wave of 8,000 layoffs, or 10% of workers, sending termination notices to employees via early morning email. The NOE reports many workers received their layoff notices while working from home.

I just got laid off from Meta. Obviously it sucks to lose the income. But between the never-ending layoffs, stack ranking, etc., I’m good. Pretty convinced that when I look back at this moment a few years into the future, I’ll be grateful it happened. There’s a lot I want to… — Jeremy Bernier (@jeremybernier) May 20, 2026

At the time of the layoff, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg had been aggressively pushing the company’s product toward artificial intelligence (AI) which the NOE reports has led to an internal restructuring towards AI. Many workers are being shifted into AI roles or operations.

“I JUST GOT FIRED BY META.”

In the now viral post, the former employee recounted how they felt numb and broken after the layoff. The former employee went on to recount how they had worked so hard and how now their job had been taken from them.

The employee also talked about how they looked at LinkedIn to see the corporate-sympathy posts from executives shortly after the layoffs. The employee’s frustration is echoed by lots of laid-off tech workers online, many of whom also criticize their company leadership for performative sympathy.

Reshuffling AI-wants Tech Industry

Meta isn’t the only company laying off workers in this instances of tech industry-wide changes as AI investments surge. Industry reports say that Meta is likely to spend billions in infrastructure and automation for AI in 2026, as

Also Read: Why Is Intuit Cutting 17% Of Its Global Workforce? Inside The Company’s Massive Restructuring And Operations Overhaul

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, employee social media posts, and media coverage available at the time of publication. Viral posts and online reactions may not independently verify every claim. Readers are advised to refer to official statements from Meta and trusted news sources for confirmed updates.