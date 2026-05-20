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Home > World News > Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’

Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’

Donald Trump’s latest comments about Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his influence in Israel have gone viral across global media platforms.

Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’ (IMAGE: FLICKR)
Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’ (IMAGE: FLICKR)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 22:52 IST

The US President Donald Trump has stirred up fresh controversy after he made striking remarks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the raging controversy regarding Iran and Israel.

The President said Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do” and went as far as praising the Israeli prime minister claiming he could “run for prime minister” in Israel due to the Israeli leader’s popularity there.

Trump Said Netanyahu Will Do What He Wants

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Netanyahu is “a very good man” and would follow his order regarding military strategy and negotiations in the Middle East. These remarks were reportedly triggered by a high-level phone conversation between the two leaders regarding the possibility of taking actions against Iran.

Trump further stated he had more influence on Israel’s wartime decisions on whether to continue military action or pause it for talks with Iran.

“I’m at 99% in Israel”

he says he has “massive support” inside Israel, adding, “I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister.” The comments were widely considered a blend of Trump’s political bravado and the sort of humor frequently used in his public speaking.

The comments received a flurry of attention from international media and social media circles, as Trump used for perhaps the first time a direct description of his relationship with Netanyahu.

Increasingly Pressured Iran-Israel Posturing

Trump’s comments come at a sensitive time, with the United States, Israel and Iran caught in increasing regional tension, with reports that Washington and Tel Aviv have been closely coordinating military and diplomatic moves in all aspects with Iran’s nuclear program and regional security.

The president has positioned himself as a staunch Israel supporter and has highlighted his strong ties with Netanyahu during his two terms in office.

Reactions Are Coming In

Political analysts and critics alike are already weighing in on Trump’s comments, with many supporters saying the comments show exactly how close Trump is with Israel’s leadership. Critics, however, are concerned that these comments complicate the relative power of Washington and Tel Aviv.

Moreover, the debate is also bound to drive more conversation in Israeli and American political arenas should Trump continue to signify American political life leading up to looming political contestations.

Also Read: Meta Ireland Employees Fear Layoffs As Company Plans To Cut 350 Jobs After Heartbreaking 4 am Emails To Singapore Staff

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports, statements, and international news coverage. Quotes attributed to political leaders are reported as circulated in the media at the time of publication. Readers are advised to follow official government statements and verified sources for further developments.

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Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’
Tags: benjamin netanyahudonald trumpDonald Trump latest newsNetanyahu latest newsTrump Israel commentsTrump Netanyahu statementTrump on IsraelUS-Israel War

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Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’

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Trump Planning To Replace Netanyahu? US President Says ‘I May Run For Israel Prime Minister’
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