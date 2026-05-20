The Next Economy Forum 2026 Returns to the House of Lords, UK Parliament

London [United Kingdom], May 19: Following the grand success of the inaugural edition of The Next Economy Forum (NEF) 2025, held last year at the prestigious House of Lords, the much-anticipated 2nd Edition of The Next Economy Forum 2026 is set to take place on 17th July 2026 at the same iconic venue within the UK Parliament.

Conceived as a premier global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and transformative action, The Next Economy Forum is emerging as one of the world’s most influential forums dedicated to shaping the future of economic growth, sustainable development, and responsible innovation.

An initiative of Brand Vista Consulting Solutions, a UK-based consulting firm with a worldwide presence delivering transformative management, marketing, and strategy solutions, the forum aims to reimagine the future of economies at a time when the world is witnessing profound changes driven by technological advancement, sustainability imperatives, demographic transitions, and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

The vision of NEF is to become the world’s leading forum for designing and driving the transition to a new economic paradigm—one that empowers people, protects the planet, and leverages innovation for shared prosperity. The mission of the forum is to convene thought leaders, policymakers, innovators, and changemakers from across industries and regions to foster high-level actionable dialogue, promote inclusive growth, and drive meaningful global partnerships.

The inaugural edition of NEF witnessed an exceptional gathering of global leaders, policymakers, business visionaries, and innovators who engaged in impactful discussions on the future of global economic transformation. The forum received widespread appreciation from participating brands and leaders for its high-level networking opportunities, strategic conversations, and collaborative approach toward building future-ready economies.

One of the key highlights of the first edition was the launch of several thought-provoking books by global leaders and authors, transforming the forum into not only a platform for dialogue but also a stage for sharing ideas, intellectual contributions, and visionary perspectives with the global community.

Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will revolve around the theme of “Building Future-Ready Economies Through Responsible Innovation and Sustainable Growth.” The forum will focus on strategic practices and transformative ideas that businesses, governments, and institutions must adopt to thrive in the next phase of the global economy.

The discussions at NEF 2026 will cover critical sectors shaping the future of global development, including sustainability and climate-responsible business models, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, future of manufacturing and Industry 4.0, transforming education for future skills, healthcare innovation and accessibility, sustainable agriculture and food security, global trade and cross-border collaboration, and real estate, infrastructure, and smart cities development.

The forum is expected to attract an influential global audience comprising Heads of State, Ministers, policymakers, CEOs, founders, ESG leaders, multilateral organizations, impact investors, venture capitalists, family offices, startups, academics, economists, youth leaders, social activists, and educators from across the world.

As part of the 2026 edition, Brand Vista Consulting Solutions, in association with BlueRose Publishers, will also release a special leadership book titled “VISIONARIES OF BHARAT @ 2047”, featuring distinguished leaders from diverse sectors who are contributing toward India’s long-term growth, innovation, and global leadership journey.

The forum will also lead to significant deliverables including a Declaration on Inclusive & Sustainable Economic Transformation, the launch of multi-stakeholder initiatives across key sectors, strategic partnerships, global collaborations, and extensive international media visibility through magazine features, TV interviews, podcasts, public relations campaigns, and social media outreach.

Several eminent leaders and industry pioneers have already confirmed their participation for the upcoming edition. Some of the distinguished guests and participants include:

Mr. Raj Shetty, Founder, Chairman and Managing Worker, Ramee Group of Companies

His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Rina Telesphore, Royal Head of the House of Andriakazomanga-Zafimbolamena

Mr. Sankey Prasad, Chairman, Sterling Ark Holdings

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

Md. Zahidul Islam, CEO, UK Management College

Mr. Anish Singh Thakur, CEO, Booming Bulls Academy

Ms. Anisha Chandy Eckardt, MD, HOSMAT Hospitals

Mr. Rahul Agarwal, Founder & CEO, RASA Group

Mr. Shekhar Natarajan, CEO & Founder, Orchestro.AI

Dr. Roger Kumar, Founder & MD, CASE Group

Mr. Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar, Chairman, SFC Environmental Technologies

Mr. Aniket Awasthi, Founder, Finsen Ritter

Lt. Col. Ramesh Menon, Director, GAR CORPORATE SERVICES

Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder & CEO, iBnk

Mr. Krishnaraj K Menon, Founder & Director – Operations, Phobosgold Technologies

Mr. Pom Chakravarti, Group CEO, QX Global Group

Dr. Shreeram Iyer is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Prisma Group

Mr. Pritesh Patel, Chairman & Founder, Akshar Holdings

Mr. Guneet Banga, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Parinama Group

Mr. Shresht Sharma, Group CEO, 3S Group

Mr. Ganessen Chinnapen, Consultant, Economic Development Board Mauritius

Mr. Ajay Saraswat, Head – Transport, East African Corridor

Mr. Rohan Dube, Director, I-Stay Housing

The organizers have invited Policymakers, visionary leaders, organizations, innovators, and changemakers from around the world to participate in this landmark global gathering and contribute toward shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven future.

Organizations and leaders interested in participating are requested to share the ready profile of the brand and the leader for filing nominations. Nominations can also be submitted through the official forum link:

The Next Economy Forum 2026 Nominations

For more details, please write to director@brandvistaconsulting.com

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