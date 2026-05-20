MS Dhoni vs CSK? Explosive Report Claims ‘Thala’ Could Leave Chennai Super Kings After IPL 2026 Over Management Rift

MS Dhoni vs CSK: This IPL season thus far, 13 matches have been played but there has been no sight of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni in action either in the playing XI or as an Impact Player. Fans are waiting eagerly for him to come on the pitch. While the CSK camp has consistently pointed to injury concerns as the reason for his unavailability, several reports have suggested Dhoni has been reluctant to disturb a settled combination that has kept the franchise in contention for the playoffs.

Why Is MS Dhoni Bidding Goodbye To CSK After IPL 2026?

Amidst growing speculation about his future, a new report by CricBlogger has stated that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter could bid goodbye to CSK after the IPL 2026 season, with the report suggesting that he may not be seen in the franchise’s colours beyond this season.

“The relationship between Dhoni and CSK has deteriorated to such an extent that Thala will not be seen in yellow after the 2026 IPL,” a source told CricBlogger. Although he had recovered he chose not to play so as not to disturb the balance of the team . This after suffering a calf muscle injury early in the tournament. But the report says deeper issues, including differences of opinion and a long-term plan to phase out senior players, played a major role.

What Is The Rift Between MS Dhoni and CSK Management?

The report also claims that the team management had not taken Dhoni into confidence in the last two years. He was reportedly unhappy with certain decisions on player transfers, taken without his knowledge such as those of Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson. The franchise is also believed to have changed course for the future to building a younger squad.

“They ignored Dhoni completely this year, which irked him a lot,” the source said, adding that Dhoni stayed with the squad throughout the season purely out of respect for the team.

Did MS Dhoni Stay Back At Hotels Because Of The Rift?

Dhoni missed most of the season for the first time in his IPL career without appearing in any match. The report states he had serious differences with a senior CSK official. Dhoni travelled with the team but on match days he stayed back at the hotel and allowed younger players to be part of the team.

Chennai are fighting for their lives at the business end of the season, but the focus is still split between the tournament points table and the impending end of an iconic era. If these explosive internal factions are correct, the story of ‘Thala’ in the yellow jersey could end on a very unceremonious and surprising note.

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