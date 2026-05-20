Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Pakistan Air Force Jet Crash: A Pakistan Air Force aircraft in the Kamarmashani area of Mianwali has crashed, it has been reported. Images and visuals of the horrific crash in Mianwali have surfaced online. If reports are to be believed, both pilots are safe since they ejected before the crash. It was a Hongdu JL-8 training jet. Several videos online also revealed parachutes falling in the vicinity just before the accident. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed yet. The Pakistan Air Force has not officially released any information on the state of the pilots and any casualties on the ground. More information is awaited.

Previous Jet Crashes in Pakistan

Over the last twenty years, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has suffered several incidents of aircraft crashes, especially with training aircraft and older fighter planes. Mianwali has had several accidents in the PAF in the past. In January 2020, an FT-7 training aircraft, on a training mission near PAF Base M.M. Alam in the Mianwali area, crashed, resulting in the deaths of two pilots. At that time, it was reported that 14 FT-7 and variants had crashed in the previous 18 years.

In August 2017, an F-7 fighter crashed near Mianwali due to a technical fault, killing Wing Commander Mohammad Shahzad, who failed to eject. It was also reported that approximately 10 F-7PG and FT-7 aircraft had crashed over 10 years.

Other significant accidents include a 2020 F-16 crash during a rehearsal in Islamabad and several trainer aircraft crashes in recent years. Experts tend to associate these incidents with intensive operation and ageing fleets, and technical failures. The PAF typically conducts a formal board of inquiry following all crashes to identify the exact cause of a crash, though.

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