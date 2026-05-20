Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

A Pakistan Air Force Hongdu JL-8 training aircraft crashed near Kamar Mushani in Mianwali on May 20.

A Pakistan Air Force jet has reportedly crashed A in the Kamarmashani area of Mianwali Pakistan (IMAGE: X)
A Pakistan Air Force jet has reportedly crashed A in the Kamarmashani area of Mianwali Pakistan (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 15:13 IST

Pakistan Air Force Jet Crash: A Pakistan Air Force aircraft in the Kamarmashani area of Mianwali has crashed, it has been reported. Images and visuals of the horrific crash in Mianwali have surfaced online. If reports are to be believed, both pilots are safe since they ejected before the crash. It was a Hongdu JL-8 training jet. Several videos online also revealed parachutes falling in the vicinity just before the accident. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed yet. The Pakistan Air Force has not officially released any information on the state of the pilots and any casualties on the ground. More information is awaited.

Previous Jet Crashes in Pakistan

Over the last twenty years, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has suffered several incidents of aircraft crashes, especially with training aircraft and older fighter planes. Mianwali has had several accidents in the PAF in the past. In January 2020, an FT-7 training aircraft, on a training mission near PAF Base M.M. Alam in the Mianwali area, crashed, resulting in the deaths of two pilots. At that time, it was reported that 14 FT-7 and variants had crashed in the previous 18 years.

In August 2017, an F-7 fighter crashed near Mianwali due to a technical fault, killing Wing Commander Mohammad Shahzad, who failed to eject. It was also reported that approximately 10 F-7PG and FT-7 aircraft had crashed over 10 years.

Other significant accidents include a 2020 F-16 crash during a rehearsal in Islamabad and several trainer aircraft crashes in recent years. Experts tend to associate these incidents with intensive operation and ageing fleets, and technical failures. The PAF typically conducts a formal board of inquiry following all crashes to identify the exact cause of a crash, though.

ALSO READ: Norway Journalist, Trolled For Questioning PM Modi, Reaches Out To Rahul Gandhi For Interview; Gets Trolled Again

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Mianwali crash videoPakistan Jet Crashpakistan-air-force

RELATED News

Norway Journalist, Trolled For Questioning PM Modi, Reaches Out To Rahul Gandhi For Interview; Gets Trolled Again

Watch: Why PM Modi Gifted Italy’s Georgia Meloni A Packet Of Melody Chocolate?

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Trump And His Family’s Tax Records Will Never Be Probed Again. Here’s Why

Mark Zuckerberg’s Audio From Meta Meeting Leaked Ahead Of Layoffs, What He Said Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks

KKR vs MI Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy Play In Today IPL 2026 Match? Huge Update On Matheesha Pathirana, Suryakumar Yadav

Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Begins at afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Application Fee, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

iPad Fold To Debut Before iPhone 18? Lightweight Design, Crease-Free Display – Check Specs And Launch Date

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online
Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online
Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online
Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

QUICK LINKS