LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reignited the viral “Melodi” trend after meeting in Rome during Modi’s five-nation tour. The two leaders shared warm moments over dinner and a visit to the iconic Colosseum, with photos quickly going viral online. Their meeting also renewed public interest in Meloni’s personal life and her past separation from journalist Andrea Giambruno.

PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni revive the viral ‘Melodi’ trend in Rome as photos from their meeting flood social media. Italy PM's ex -husband Andrea Giambruno is also in focus. Photos: X.
PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni revive the viral ‘Melodi’ trend in Rome as photos from their meeting flood social media. Italy PM's ex -husband Andrea Giambruno is also in focus. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 11:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again became the centre of social media memes after meeting in Rome during the final leg of PM Modi’s five-nation tour. Their interaction revived the popular “Melodi” trend online, a nickname coined by internet users blending the names of the two leaders. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from Meloni ahead of their scheduled talks on Wednesday. Greeting the Indian Prime Minister on X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” The two leaders had last met in November 2025 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, where they also held bilateral discussions.

PM Modi Shares Photos With Meloni

After arriving in Rome, PM Modi met Meloni over dinner before visiting the Colosseum, one of Italy’s most iconic landmarks. Sharing photographs from the meeting on X, the Prime Minister said the two leaders exchanged views on multiple issues.

“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects.”

You Might Be Interested In

“Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” PM Modi added.

‘Melodi’ Camaraderie Returns 

The interaction between PM Modi and Meloni quickly reignited the “Melodi” trend across social media platforms. The two leaders have frequently drawn online attention for their public camaraderie and have acknowledged the memes in the past, occasionally joining in themselves.

Their latest meeting added to the growing online fascination surrounding their interactions, with pictures from Rome widely shared online.

Who is Andrea Giambruno? Giorgia Meloni’s Ex-Partner

The renewed focus on Meloni also brought attention back to developments in her personal life. In 2023, the Italian Prime Minister announced her separation from television journalist Andrea Giambruno following controversy over remarks and conduct that triggered widespread criticism.

The split came as the 46-year-old Prime Minister completed her first year in office leading a right-wing coalition government that has strongly promoted traditional family values as one of its key policy positions.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Meloni wrote on social media while announcing the separation at that time.

“Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it,” she added.

Why Meloni Eeperated From Andrea Giambruno

Meloni and Giambruno met in a television studio in 2014 and have a seven-year-old daughter.

Giambruno, 45, worked as the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was also a political ally of Meloni.

A Mediaset satirical current affairs programme later aired off-air clips from Giambruno’s show. The footage showed him allegedly using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances towards a female colleague.

In one clip, he was heard asking a colleague, “Why didn’t I meet you before?”

Another audio recording reportedly captured Giambruno speaking about having an affair and telling female colleagues they could work with him if they participated in group sex.

He had also faced heavy criticism in August over comments that many interpreted as victim-blaming in connection with a gang rape case.

Also Read: Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split
Tags: giorgia meloniitalyMelodiMeloninarendra modipm modi’

RELATED News

Mark Zuckerberg’s Audio From Meta Meeting Leaked Ahead Of Layoffs, What He Said Will Shock You

Japan Earthquake: Strong 5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Kagoshima – Is There A Tsunami Warning?

Meta Begins 8,000 Job Cuts, Singapore Employees Get Heartbreaking 4 AM Layoff Email

JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini Sues Chirayu Rana For Defamation Over ‘Sex Slave’ Allegations

Idaho Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Russ Fulcher vs Andy Briner

LATEST NEWS

Home Design Ideas for a Stylish and Functional Living Space

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closing Soon: Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in:, Check Direct Link, Fee Payment Rules and Required Documents

Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split
Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split
Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split
Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

QUICK LINKS