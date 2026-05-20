Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again became the centre of social media memes after meeting in Rome during the final leg of PM Modi’s five-nation tour. Their interaction revived the popular “Melodi” trend online, a nickname coined by internet users blending the names of the two leaders. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from Meloni ahead of their scheduled talks on Wednesday. Greeting the Indian Prime Minister on X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” The two leaders had last met in November 2025 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, where they also held bilateral discussions.

PM Modi Shares Photos With Meloni

After arriving in Rome, PM Modi met Meloni over dinner before visiting the Colosseum, one of Italy’s most iconic landmarks. Sharing photographs from the meeting on X, the Prime Minister said the two leaders exchanged views on multiple issues.

“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects.”

“Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” PM Modi added.

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

‘Melodi’ Camaraderie Returns

The interaction between PM Modi and Meloni quickly reignited the “Melodi” trend across social media platforms. The two leaders have frequently drawn online attention for their public camaraderie and have acknowledged the memes in the past, occasionally joining in themselves.

Their latest meeting added to the growing online fascination surrounding their interactions, with pictures from Rome widely shared online.

Who is Andrea Giambruno? Giorgia Meloni’s Ex-Partner

The renewed focus on Meloni also brought attention back to developments in her personal life. In 2023, the Italian Prime Minister announced her separation from television journalist Andrea Giambruno following controversy over remarks and conduct that triggered widespread criticism.

The split came as the 46-year-old Prime Minister completed her first year in office leading a right-wing coalition government that has strongly promoted traditional family values as one of its key policy positions.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Meloni wrote on social media while announcing the separation at that time.

“Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it,” she added.

Why Meloni Eeperated From Andrea Giambruno

Meloni and Giambruno met in a television studio in 2014 and have a seven-year-old daughter.

Giambruno, 45, worked as the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was also a political ally of Meloni.

A Mediaset satirical current affairs programme later aired off-air clips from Giambruno’s show. The footage showed him allegedly using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances towards a female colleague.

In one clip, he was heard asking a colleague, “Why didn’t I meet you before?”

Another audio recording reportedly captured Giambruno speaking about having an affair and telling female colleagues they could work with him if they participated in group sex.

He had also faced heavy criticism in August over comments that many interpreted as victim-blaming in connection with a gang rape case.

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