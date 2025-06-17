Cute! PM Modi Meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, Candid Moment Captured

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the G7 Summit 2025, In Canada, a highlighting moment captured the internet. Not the bilateral, not the trade exchange but it is the cute Modi – Meloni meet.

PM Modi and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were candidly captured on a video where they can be seen shaking hands and exchanging smily conversations.

PM Modi arrived at the summit venue to a personal welcome from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The leaders exchanged greetings, and Modi later took part in the group photograph alongside the other G7 heads of state and special invitees.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. #PMModiAtG7 (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/Z6dYAvORPJ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Posting the moment on X, PM Modi said, “Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!”

Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!@GiorgiaMeloni https://t.co/LaYIIZn8Ry — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025







The Bilateral Talks

PM Modi and President of Mexico met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The two leaders deliberated on enhancing cooperation in areas of trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, automotive sector and to promote people-to-people exchanges.

Advancing India-Mexico ties! PM @narendramodi and President @Claudiashein of Mexico met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The two leaders deliberated on enhancing cooperation in areas of trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, pharmaceuticals, science… pic.twitter.com/XsAGwWYBvF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2025

Sharing on X, PM Modi and and Chancellor Mr. Friedrich Merz of Germany held productive talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

“Discussions were held on further advancing partnership in sectors such as IT, innovation, manufacturing, semiconductors, innovation and more. The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism measures,” he said.

PM Modi On Modi- Meloni Memes On Nikhil Kamath Interview

The lighter side of the summit particularly the viral Modi-Meloni moment did not go unnoticed. Modi, when previously asked about the internet’s obsession with the pairing during a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, had laughed it off, saying, “Woh toh chalta rehta hai.” The sentiment echoed this time too, as the two leaders shared a friendly moment amidst the larger, more serious backdrop of global policymaking.

