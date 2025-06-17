SpaceX President And Coo Meets Jyotiraditya Scindia After Starlink Secured Satellite Communication Licence

In an aim to connect with Rural Bharat digitally, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell and COO (Chief operating officer) held a high level meeting with the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday.

Posting the meet on the social media handle X, Scindia wrote, “Had a productive meeting with Ms. Gwynne_Shotwell, President & COO of SpaceX , on India’s next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India’s soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country.”

He added, “With India’s digital revolution under the leadership of PM Mod ji, satellite technologies are not just relevant, they’re transformative. Ms. Shotwell appreciated the license granted to Starlink, calling it a great start to the journey.”

Starlink – Third Operator To Get Approval From GOI

With this licence, Starlink becomes the third operator after Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications to receive approval from the Indian government. Amazon’s Kuiper project remains in the pipeline, awaiting regulatory clearance.

Unlike conventional services dependent on geostationary satellites stationed at nearly 36,000 km above Earth, Starlink uses a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, currently numbering around 7,000 and expected to grow to over 40,000 in the future. These satellites hover at just 550 km, enabling high-speed, low-latency internet suitable for video streaming, online gaming, remote education, and virtual meetings.

Starlink’s entry could become a game-changer for India’s underserved regions, where internet access is still either patchy or completely absent.

