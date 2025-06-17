Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > SpaceX President And Coo Meets Jyotiraditya Scindia After Starlink Secured Satellite Communication Licence

SpaceX President And Coo Meets Jyotiraditya Scindia After Starlink Secured Satellite Communication Licence

In a move that could redefine internet access in India, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell met with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, days after Starlink secured its long-awaited satellite communication licence.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 00:30:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In an aim to connect with Rural Bharat digitally, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell and COO (Chief operating officer) held a high level meeting with the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. 

Posting the meet on the social media handle X, Scindia wrote, “Had a productive meeting with Ms. Gwynne_Shotwell, President & COO of SpaceX , on India’s next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India’s soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country.”

He added, “With India’s digital revolution under the leadership of PM Mod ji, satellite technologies are not just relevant, they’re transformative. Ms. Shotwell appreciated the license granted to Starlink, calling it a great start to the journey.”



Starlink – Third Operator To Get Approval From GOI 

With this licence, Starlink becomes the third operator after Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications to receive approval from the Indian government. Amazon’s Kuiper project remains in the pipeline, awaiting regulatory clearance.

Unlike conventional services dependent on geostationary satellites stationed at nearly 36,000 km above Earth, Starlink uses a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, currently numbering around 7,000 and expected to grow to over 40,000 in the future. These satellites hover at just 550 km, enabling high-speed, low-latency internet suitable for video streaming, online gaming, remote education, and virtual meetings.

Starlink’s entry could become a game-changer for India’s underserved regions, where internet access is still either patchy or completely absent. 

Must Read: Married Man With Two Children Confesses To Murdering Girlfriend, A Haryana Model: Timeline Explained

Tags: starlink
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?