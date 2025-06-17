Married Man With Two Children Confesses To Murdering Girlfriend, A Haryana Model: Timeline Explained

A day after the body of a woman was discovered with her throat slit in a canal near Sonipat, Haryana, police have arrested her boyfriend, Sunil, who has allegedly confessed to the crime.

The victim, identified as a model and Haryanvi artist Sheetal Choudhary (also known as Simi), was found with multiple stab wounds, indicating a brutal assault.

Fight Turns Fatal: Boyfriend Confesses to Murder

According to Haryana Police, Sheetal and her boyfriend Sunil, a married man with two children, had an argument that escalated into violence.

On the night of June 14, Sunil allegedly beat and stabbed Sheetal before dumping her body in a canal. He initially tried to cover up the crime by claiming it was a car accident.

Timeline of Events: From Argument to Arrest

June 14: The Night of the Incident

Sheetal had travelled to Ahar village in Panipat for a music album shoot. Around 10:30 PM, Sunil arrived to meet her. The couple had a few drinks in his car, but things turned sour.

At around 1:30 AM, Sheetal video-called her sister, Neha, and said that Sunil was physically assaulting her. Soon after, her phone went unreachable.

June 15: Car Found, Sheetal Still Missing

The next day, police discovered Sunil’s car submerged in a canal in Panipat. However, Sheetal was not inside. Sunil, meanwhile, had admitted himself to a hospital, claiming he survived the accident while Sheetal had drowned. His injuries raised suspicion, and police began a deeper investigation.

June 16: Sheetal’s Body Found with Throat Slit

On Monday, Sheetal’s body was recovered from a canal in Kharkhoda, around 80 km from Panipat. Police identified her through tattoos on her hand and chest. She had multiple stab wounds and a deep cut to her throat, confirming foul play.

June 17: Sunil Confesses to the Murder

Following police interrogation, Sunil admitted to killing Sheetal. He is currently under arrest. Authorities are still probing the exact motive behind the crime, though initial reports suggest a relationship dispute.

Six-Year Relationship Ends in Tragedy

Sunil and Sheetal reportedly met six years ago when she worked at his hotel in Karnal. He had proposed marriage, but Sheetal rejected him after discovering he was already married with two children. Sheetal herself was married and had recently given birth to a baby five months ago.

Sheetal’s body has been sent for autopsy, and police are continuing to piece together the sequence of events that led to the gruesome murder. Authorities are also verifying Sunil’s claims and investigating any additional persons possibly involved.