UK Teen Trapped In War Hit Israel Could Not Write Her GCSE Exams But Spending Nights In Bomb Shelters

Fifteen-year-old Bella Baker should have been sitting for her GCSE mock exams in Leeds. Instead, she’s spending nights in a bomb shelter in Haifa, northern Israel, as missiles fall around her. Trapped by closed airspace and limited diplomatic response, her family pleads for urgent UK government action.

Last Updated: June 17, 2025 04:31:19 IST

Bella Baker – 15 years old, has been stuck in Israel since last week with her mother amid the Iran and Isreal conflict. Baker was scheduled to attend a family cultural visit and later had her GCSEs exam. Unfortunately the war like tensions has now left her with hiding in the bomb shelter rather than studying for her GCSEs. 

“She should not be there. She should not be in a war zone,” said her father, Leslie Baker, in an emotional email to Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton, urging intervention. “If she stays much longer, she’ll be learning how to put on a gas mask, just as every other child in Israel has.”

Bella’s family has tried to maintain contact and comfort. Her father streams TV shows like Love Island into the hotel bomb shelter just to help his daughter feel less alone. But the reality is grim closed beaches, shuttered businesses, and repeated missile alerts have made everyday life feel like lockdown all over again. She has just over a week’s supply of essential medication left.

UK Travel Advisory 

The UK Foreign Office has since updated its advisory, warning all citizens against travelling to Israel due to the growing conflict, but for those already there, support appears limited. With Israeli airspace shut and no UK repatriation flights in sight, some families have considered land crossings to Egypt an option Mr Baker calls “significantly dangerous” for a young girl.

Other UK nationals, including comedian Zach Margolin who was in Tel Aviv for his birthday, echoed the same sentiment: “The only update [from the Foreign Office] is: don’t go to Israel. But we’re already here.”

