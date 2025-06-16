Live Tv
Watch, Several Inmates Break Prison In Iran Amid Israel Strike, Video Goes Viral

Watch, Several Inmates Break Prison In Iran Amid Israel Strike, Video Goes Viral

Unverified videos circulating on social media claim that hundreds, possibly thousands, of prisoners have escaped from a prison in Tehran, Iran. While the cause remains unclear ranging from explosions to intentional release - no official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 03:09:48 IST

Several videos have surfaced on the social media handle X, where its seen that dozens of inmates are running or should say escaping a prison in Iran. In the videos, several men wearing blue uniforms used in Iranian prisons are running on roads have sparked widespread speculation and concern about a possible mass prison break.

Several user-generated posts allege that the escape involved inmates from a drug rehabilitation or narcotics detention camp, though this claim is yet to be verified. The facility in question remains unnamed, and no government agency in Iran has responded with an official statement so far.

No Official Report Yet !

One set of reports claim explosion, possibly from within the compound, damaging parts of the facility and allowing prisoners to flee. Another claim suggests that the authorities themselves opened the doors whether as a strategic release or under duress remains unclear.

An account closely tracking Iranian developments posted: “Developing: Video coming out of Iran reportedly shows inmates breaking out of a prison in Tehran. Working to get more info. There’s some talk that this was from a facility holding addicts (not confirmed, just what some are saying).”



We are yet to confirm this after an official source issues an statement on the same. 

Must Read: Pentagon Pizza Account Reported Buzzing Activity Ahead Israel’s Attack On Iran

