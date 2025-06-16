Watch, Several Inmates Break Prison In Iran Amid Israel Strike, Video Goes Viral

Several videos have surfaced on the social media handle X, where its seen that dozens of inmates are running or should say escaping a prison in Iran. In the videos, several men wearing blue uniforms used in Iranian prisons are running on roads have sparked widespread speculation and concern about a possible mass prison break.

Several user-generated posts allege that the escape involved inmates from a drug rehabilitation or narcotics detention camp, though this claim is yet to be verified. The facility in question remains unnamed, and no government agency in Iran has responded with an official statement so far.

No Official Report Yet !

One set of reports claim explosion, possibly from within the compound, damaging parts of the facility and allowing prisoners to flee. Another claim suggests that the authorities themselves opened the doors whether as a strategic release or under duress remains unclear.

An account closely tracking Iranian developments posted: “Developing: Video coming out of Iran reportedly shows inmates breaking out of a prison in Tehran. Working to get more info. There’s some talk that this was from a facility holding addicts (not confirmed, just what some are saying).”

Developing: Video coming out of Iran reportedly shows inmates breaking out of a prison in #Tehran. Working to get more info, there’s some talk that this was from a facility holding addicts (not confirmed, just what some are saying). Notably, most inmates in Iran wear blue… https://t.co/WaKMlGjCn4 pic.twitter.com/sIVdBbECcS — RoyalRadar (@royalradar1) June 16, 2025







😮 Surprising update in Iran: several inmates were killed during riots at Dizelabad Prison after an Israeli strike on the facility, which also resulted in a number of prisoners escaping. pic.twitter.com/zLcc3VpBGc — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 16, 2025

Update: these prisoners escaped from a drugs (narcotics) detainment facility/camp in Teheran (Iran) 2 reports

– one report claims that they were able to flee the detainment facility after an explosion

– other report claims that Iranian authorities opened the door and let them… https://t.co/K2ZOvqrErV pic.twitter.com/DXFhYBRcpp — ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) June 16, 2025

BREAKING: As per claim of multiple Reports Thousands of inmates have escaped from a prison in Iran. These are mostly political prisoners and those thrown in jail by the morality police. This regime seems crumbling! pic.twitter.com/4UQEI0TcGd — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 16, 2025

We are yet to confirm this after an official source issues an statement on the same.

