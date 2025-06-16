Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Pentagon Pizza Account Reported Buzzing Activity Ahead Israel’s Attack On Iran

Pentagon Pizza Account Reported Buzzing Activity Ahead Israel’s Attack On Iran

As Israel launched a high-risk airstrike on Iran’s nuclear sites, an unexpected early indicator came not from a classified briefing- but from a viral account tracking pizza orders near the Pentagon. The curious spike in late-night pizza deliveries stirred online buzz just hours before the first bombs dropped.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 03:10:22 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Pizza orders near the pentagon had suddenly surged hours before Israel launched attack on Iran on the night of June 12. Coincidentally, hours later Israel launched an attack, striking on multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites. An account named – Pentagon Pizza Report had hinted this in real time.  

Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure

At Tehran time, around midnight, Israeli aircraft strikes Iranian military and nuclear infrastructures. However, none of the two (Iran & Israel) confirmed the exact damage officially. 

The operation came after weeks of escalating tension between the two countries, with Jerusalem warning repeatedly that Iran was moving dangerously close to weaponizing its uranium stockpile. The June 12 strike marks the most direct Israeli military operation on Iranian soil in years.

Must Read: Ready To KILL Modi Politics’: Mass Khalistani Extremists Gather To Ambush PM Modi’s Canada Visit, Watch

Pattern from History: Pizza Orders and War Rooms

Though the pizza report initially seemed absurd, it’s not without precedent. According to The Guardian, pizza delivery spikes near U.S. defense centers were observed before the 1989 Panama invasion and the 1991 launch of Operation Desert Storm. Increased late-night food orders have long been considered an informal indicator of heightened military activity inside the Pentagon.

Iran FM: A Call From US Can Stop Israel Attack Iran 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims that United Nations initiation for peace between Iran and Israel can help immediately halt to Israel’s military actions against Iran. He claims that ‘just one phone call’ can ease the rising tensions in the middle east as Tehran continues to respond forcefully to Israeli airstrikes. 

Sharing a post on the social media handle X, Abbas stated, “If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue.”

Continue Reading :  Iran Foreign Minister: US Could Stop Israel Attacks With Just ‘One Phone Call’

Tags: iran warisraelpentagon pizza
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?