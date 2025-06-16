Pentagon Pizza Account Reported Buzzing Activity Ahead Israel’s Attack On Iran

Pizza orders near the pentagon had suddenly surged hours before Israel launched attack on Iran on the night of June 12. Coincidentally, hours later Israel launched an attack, striking on multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites. An account named – Pentagon Pizza Report had hinted this in real time.

Mixed levels of activity at pizzerias nearby the Pentagon. As of about 4:05pm ET pic.twitter.com/XYFdpiS49Q — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 16, 2025

Some of the closest pizza locations to the Pentagon begin to experience an influx of traffic. Busier than usual for a Monday at about 1:08pm ET pic.twitter.com/UcGhALeZEQ — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 16, 2025

Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure

At Tehran time, around midnight, Israeli aircraft strikes Iranian military and nuclear infrastructures. However, none of the two (Iran & Israel) confirmed the exact damage officially.

The operation came after weeks of escalating tension between the two countries, with Jerusalem warning repeatedly that Iran was moving dangerously close to weaponizing its uranium stockpile. The June 12 strike marks the most direct Israeli military operation on Iranian soil in years.

Pattern from History: Pizza Orders and War Rooms

Though the pizza report initially seemed absurd, it’s not without precedent. According to The Guardian, pizza delivery spikes near U.S. defense centers were observed before the 1989 Panama invasion and the 1991 launch of Operation Desert Storm. Increased late-night food orders have long been considered an informal indicator of heightened military activity inside the Pentagon.

Iran FM: A Call From US Can Stop Israel Attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims that United Nations initiation for peace between Iran and Israel can help immediately halt to Israel’s military actions against Iran. He claims that ‘just one phone call’ can ease the rising tensions in the middle east as Tehran continues to respond forcefully to Israeli airstrikes.

Sharing a post on the social media handle X, Abbas stated, “If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue.”

