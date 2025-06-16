Iran Foreign Minister: US Could Stop Israel Attacks With Just ‘One Phone Call’

In a sudden move, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims that United Nations initiation for peace between Iran and Israel can help immediately halt to Israel’s military actions against Iran. He claims that ‘just one phone call’ can ease the rising tensions in the middle east as Tehran continues to respond forcefully to Israeli airstrikes.

Sharing a post on the social media handle X, Abbas stated, “If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue.”

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Washington’s influence over Israeli leadership could determine whether the current cycle of violence continues. “It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy,” he added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal. He is also a con man who has duped successive U.S. Presidents into fighting his own wars for almost three decades. By all indications, the purpose of Netanyahu’s criminal attack on Iran—killing hundreds of innocent civilians,… pic.twitter.com/d1p6ZmSEEg — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 16, 2025

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal. He is also a con man who has duped successive U.S. Presidents into fighting his own wars for almost three decades,” Araghchi wrote. The Iranian minister alleged that Netanyahu’s assault on Iran, which he claims has killed hundreds of civilians including women and children, is aimed at derailing negotiations that were making headway between Tehran and Washington.

According to Araghchi, Netanyahu’s ultimate goal is to drag the United States deeper into what he described as “the Mother of Forever Wars,” with consequences that could prove devastating for regional stability and the global economy. “He is playing yet another American President, and ever more American taxpayers, for absolute fools,” he added.

Iran Vows to Defend ‘To The Last Drop of Blood’

While expressing willingness to return to diplomacy if aggression ceases, Araghchi made it clear that Iran will not stand down under the current circumstances. “Our powerful Armed Forces are making clear to the world that the war criminals hiding in shelters in Tel Aviv will not go unpunished for their crimes,” he said. “We will continue to pummel the cowards for as long as needed to make sure that they are no longer firing at our people.”

Concluding his statement, Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran neither initiated the conflict nor seeks its continuation, but remains fully committed to defending its sovereignty. “We will proudly fight to the last drop of blood to protect our land, our people, our dignity, and our achievements,” he declared.

Must Read: Ready To KILL Modi Politics’: Mass Khalistani Extremists Gather To Ambush PM Modi’s Canada Visit, Watch