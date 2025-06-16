Live Tv
‘Ready To KILL Modi Politics’: Mass Khalistani Extremists Gather To Ambush PM Modi’s Canada Visit, Watch

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Canada for the G7 Summit 2025, tensions rise with large-scale Khalistani protests unfolding in Alberta. While extremist voices attempt to overshadow the summit, many Sikh leaders denounce these demonstrations, calling instead for dialogue and international cooperation.

June 16, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit 2025. But his visit has invited parallel tensions as hundreds of Khalistani extremists have launched protest agianst him. 

Videos of Khalistani extremists are going viral on social media where a protestor can be heard saying, “Yes, I am ready to kill Modi politics, [to] ambush Modi,” said Manjinder Singh, leading the convoy from Gurdwara Dashmesh in Calgary. “[He] is an enemy of Canada, this Hindu terrorist Narendra Modi,” he said, asking Canadians to join them for the “ambush”tomorrow.”



Videos circulating on social media captured a massive convoy of demonstrators heading towards Calgary’s Municipal Plaza, where they staged vocal protests against the Indian leader. Organized primarily by the US-based separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by fugitive Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the protests openly glorified the killers of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Several Sikhs Condemn Khalistani Voices 

However, not all Sikh voices have aligned with the Khalistani narrative. Jasdip Singh Jesse, founder of Sikhs of America, openly criticized the demonstrations, branding them as dangerous and counterproductive. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the summit, Jesse emphasized that Canada’s invitation symbolizes a maturing bilateral relationship. 

Although most demonstrations remained peaceful, intermittent disruptions affected traffic and emergency services in the area. The Calgary Police Service confirmed that they are actively monitoring the situation and remain prepared to take additional measures if public safety is threatened.

The G7 Members : 

The G7 Summit this year features leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and the European Union. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are attending as special invitees.

