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Home > World News > Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots | WATCH

Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots | WATCH

An American firm is reportedly recording Indian factory workers and selling the footage to Big Tech companies to help train AI-powered robots.

Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots (Photo/X)
Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 02:07 IST

The footages of Indian workers captured by an American tech firm are being sold to global tech giants to train artificial intelligence-based robots, raising privacy concerns, fears of widespread surveillance, and questions about what’s going on with automation in manufacturing. The claims spread across online discussions by journalists and users on X.

Indian Factory Workers Said to Be Recorded to Train Robots

The company is gathering huge amounts of visual data from factory floors in India, reportedly recording workers doing repetitive industrial jobs, such as sorting, packing, moving, and assembling objects, according to reports on cyberspace.

The clips are supposedly fed into AI systems and robots lately building by global tech giants, which experts say could profit from “real-world human movement data” to better learn physical skills.

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Why Tech Companies Need Human Work Videos

AI companies are increasingly racing to develop robots capable of handling manufacturing and warehousing work with minimal supervision from human workers. This requires vast amounts of data illustrating real-life human actions if robots are to learn to mimic motion.

Industry reports say factory videos capture motion and behavioral data that could help train robots and improve their learning models. The videos were taken from factories in manufacturing and logistics environments. Industry reports have sparked concern online about whether the workers were fully aware of what was to with the videos and whether proper care was taken to gather consent.

Critics have pointed out that low-wage workers in poorer countries might unwittingly be feeding into training pipelines that will lead to new generations of robots that replace their own jobs. Others pointed to concerns about workplace monitoring and ownership of data.

There has been no comment from the company reportedly collaborating with the reports. The nature of the agreements between factories and technology companies, and the possible payments involved, remains unknown.

AI Automation Fears Continue To Grow

The backlash comes as AI and automation systems for factories and robots are becoming more widespread. Companies around the world are investing billions of dollars into developing humanoid robots and industrial AI designed to reduce the need for workers and other human operators.

While automation can improve productivity, analysts warn, it can also change the nature of manufacturing work in countries like India where millions of families depend on factory jobs for income.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, online discussions, and media coverage available at the time of publication. Some claims regarding factory recordings and AI training practices have not been independently verified. The article is intended for informational purposes only and does not accuse any company of wrongdoing without official confirmation. Readers are advised to refer to verified statements and credible sources for further developments.

Also Read: ‘I Just Got Fired By Meta…’: Employee Opens Up On Heartbreaking Layoffs | Read Full Post

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Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots | WATCH
Tags: AI automationAI robot trainingAmerican tech firmBig Tech AIfactory surveillancehumanoid robotsIndian factory workersrobotics industry

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Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots | WATCH
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