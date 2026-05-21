IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 20 After KKR vs MI—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: There are 10 teams in IPL – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is the hottest T20 league on the planet. Both sides feature a mix of young local talent and seasoned imports.

KKR Beat MI In IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders held their nerve to chase down 148 against Mumbai Indians in a gripping IPL 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens, thanks to a vital stand between Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell. Pandey was playing his first match of the season and helped anchor the innings with a fluent 45 off 33 balls while Powell contributed a brisk 40 off 30 balls. The fourth wicket partnership of 64 runs was the defining partnership of the match. MI’s Corbin Bosch was impressive with the ball returning figures of 3/30.

KKR’s bowlers capitalised on the slow and sticky surface after opting to field under cloudy skies on a covered Eden Gardens pitch. Mumbai Indians were rocked early as they slumped to 41/4 in the powerplay with Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey picking up two wickets apiece. Green was sensational, removing Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir within the space of three balls to put MI in deep trouble.

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs MI

The league stage will be played in a format of 10 teams divided into two groups like Indian Premier League 2023. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. It gives more meaning to the group vs. group rivalries and ties all the franchises together in that sense. After the league phase, the top 4 teams qualify for the play offs. 1 Introduction Two best teams meet in the final. The Eliminator is for teams 3 and 4. None more indigenous. Qualifier 1 Loser vs. Eliminator Loser in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match is going to the final. This is a table of points. In case of teams tied on points the tie breaker will be net run rate. With this win Kolkata Knight Riders are at 6th position.

# Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) Status 1 RCB 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065 Qualified (Q) 2 GT 13 8 5 0 16 +0.400 Qualified (Q) 3 SRH 13 8 5 0 16 +0.350 Qualified (Q) 4 RR 13 7 6 0 14 +0.083 – 5 PBKS 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227 – 6 KKR 13 6 6 1 13 +0.011 – 7 CSK 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016 – 8 DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 – 9 MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.510 Eliminated (E) 10 LSG 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702 Eliminated (E)

Points Table Updated After KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match

Read More: KKR vs MI: Did Hardik Pandya Just Play His Final IPL Match For Mumbai Indians? Failure At Eden Gardens Sparks Rumours — Here’s What We Know