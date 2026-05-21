Texas Weather Report Today 20 May: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso & Arlington Temperature Update

Texas Weather Report Today 20 May 2026 shows generally hot and sunny conditions across most regions of the state. Cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, and Arlington are experiencing warm to very hot weather with clear skies dominating the day. Inland areas are seeing higher temperatures in the afternoon, while coastal regions feel more humid due to moisture in the air. No significant rainfall or storm activity is expected. Light winds may offer brief relief, but overall conditions remain dry and stable. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat hours.

Texas Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Live Temperature In Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso & Arlington

Houston Weather Today 20 May 2026

Houston is expected to see hot and humid conditions with strong afternoon sunshine. Light cloud cover may appear in the morning, but skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day. Heat levels may feel higher due to moisture in the air. No rainfall is expected.

Minimum Temperature: 72°F (22°C)

Maximum Temperature: 91°F (33°C)

San Antonio Weather Today 20 May 2026

San Antonio will remain hot and dry with bright sunny skies dominating the day. Winds may stay light, offering little relief from rising afternoon temperatures. Conditions are stable with no storm alerts or rain chances.

Minimum Temperature: 70°F (21°C)

Maximum Temperature: 93°F (34°C)

Dallas Weather Today 20 May 2026

Dallas is likely to experience warm to hot weather with clear skies and strong sunshine. Afternoon heat may intensify slightly, especially in open areas. Dry conditions will continue with no precipitation expected.

Minimum Temperature: 68°F (20°C)

Maximum Temperature: 90°F (32°C)

Austin Weather Today 20 May 2026

Austin will see warm and sunny weather with rising temperatures through the afternoon. Light winds may offer slight relief during peak heat hours. Skies will remain mostly clear with stable conditions across the city.

Minimum Temperature: 69°F (21°C)

Maximum Temperature: 92°F (33°C)

Fort Worth Weather Today 20 May 2026

Fort Worth is expected to stay hot and dry with intense sunshine during daytime hours. Heat conditions may peak in the afternoon with clear skies throughout the day. No rain activity is expected.

Minimum Temperature: 67°F (19°C)

Maximum Temperature: 89°F (32°C)

El Paso Weather Today 20 May 2026

El Paso will experience very hot and dry desert conditions with strong sunshine all day. Temperatures may feel extreme during afternoon hours, with low humidity levels adding to dryness. Skies will remain clear.

Minimum Temperature: 71°F (22°C)

Maximum Temperature: 97°F (36°C)

Arlington Weather Today 20 May 2026

Arlington is likely to see warm to hot weather with bright sunshine and dry air conditions. Afternoon temperatures may rise steadily, while evenings will turn slightly cooler. No rainfall is expected.

Minimum Temperature: 68°F (20°C)

Maximum Temperature: 90°F (32°C)

15-Day Weather Forecast for Texas Cities: Temperature Trends and Rain Possibilities

Texas is expected to remain mostly hot and dry over the next 15 days. Inland cities such as Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio may continue to see above-normal temperatures, while occasional mild fluctuations are possible. Rain chances remain low across most regions, though brief cloud activity cannot be ruled out in northern parts.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in Texas Cities Today

Across major Texas cities, sunrise occurs early in the morning between 6:20 AM and 6:40 AM, while sunset is expected between 8:15 PM and 8:35 PM. Moonrise timings fall mostly in the early morning hours, while moonset is expected around midday to early afternoon depending on the location.

Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities

Air quality across Texas remains generally moderate, though urban areas may see slight reductions during peak traffic hours. UV index levels are expected to stay high due to strong sunlight. Winds will remain light to moderate, offering limited cooling. Humidity will be higher in eastern cities like Houston compared to drier western regions.

Next 15-Day Weather Report: Texas Cities

Texas will continue to experience a warm and mostly dry weather pattern over the next two weeks. Central and western cities are likely to remain hotter, while eastern regions may see slightly more humidity. No major storm systems are currently expected, but isolated weather changes could occur briefly in northern zones.

Texas weather on May 20, 2026 is expected to stay broadly hot, sunny, and dry across most regions. Cities like El Paso and San Antonio will see higher temperatures, while coastal-influenced areas may feel slightly more humid. Overall, the state will remain under strong summer-like conditions with clear skies dominating the forecast period. Residents are advised to take precautions during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor exposure during intense heat.

READ MORE: Dallas Weather Update (20 May 2026): Flash Flood Warning Issued Amid Severe Storms