Two Indians Become Millionaires In 1 Day After Winning Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Through Online Tickets

Two Indians made it rich in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle draw held in Dubai Airport, by each winning $1 million.

Both the winners who are long time participants of the popular raffle promotion are the latest Indian to become a dollar millionaire in the UAE.

Indian Turned $1 Millionaire

Binu C. was 44-year-old Indian hired by a company in Ohio, US. Rasheed A. was a 57-year-old Indian businessman living in Dubai.

Both of them have won a $1 million jackpot in consecutive Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire series draws held in Dubai Airport on Wednesday.

Binu C. won the Millennium Millionaire Series 543 with ticket number 3915 which he bought online on April 28. Rasheed A. won Series 544 with ticket number 1751 which he bought online on May 7.

Both Winners Share Their Experiences

Binu C. who was working in Retail Banking and was a father of one, said he will use the prize money to resort for his daughter’s and his wife’s health.

“Thank you for giving everybody a chance to experience what beating $1 million is like.”

Meanwhile, Rasheed A., who has been living in Dubai for 36 years and who runs an electronics business in Deira said he intends to reinvest the winnings in his business.

“Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free, for this privilege,” he added upon the announcement.

Indians Lead Dubai Duty Free Draw Winners

Binu C. and Rasheed A. are, according to Dubai Duty Free employees, the 275th and 276th Indian nationals to win the Millennium Millionaire neat since it began in 1999. Indian citizens, after all, have continued to be the largest buyers of the draw which is a globally popular offering.

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw has become wildly popular among the pool of expatriates that live in the Gulf region due to the relatively small ticket pool and high-value prizes.

More Winners Announced

Apart from the two Indians, Dubai Duty Free announced several other winners during the Finest Surprise draw. The prize was luxury cars and motorbikes, ranging from BMW models, awarded to participants from Lebanon and Australia.

As usual, the latest draw made obvious that Dubai Duty Free’s long-running raffle promotions have continued to change lives for participants from different countries and careers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports and official announcements regarding the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Prize details, ticket information, and winner reactions were accurate at the time of publication. Readers are encouraged to verify updates through official sources and announcements from Dubai Duty Free.

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