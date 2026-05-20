Melody Toffees Out Of Stock On BlinkIt, Zepto, Swiggy? PM Modi’s Gift To Giorgia Meloni Sparks Crisis

PM MODI MELONI VIRAL VIDEO: Thanks to PM Modi gifting a pack of Melody toffees to Georgia Meloni in Italy, the candies have now gone out of stock in India. Whether you check on Blinkit, Jio Mart or log in to Swiggy Instamart, the Melody toffees have vanished from the virtual shelves. This comes after PM Modi and Meloni’s ‘breaking the Internet’ moment since they often go viral together with the nickname ‘MELODI.’ The term ‘Melodi’, which is a combination of Meloni and PM Modi, has been the focus of numerous viral videos that have shown the genuine camaraderie between both leaders during various international conferences, garnering millions of views. It was even used by Meloni herself when she added a caption to one of the videos of herself and PM Modi during the G7 Summit.

Why have Melody toffees gone out of stock online?

It was a gift from India, a packet of Parley’s Melody toffee, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took with him on his visit to Rome to the Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The sweet gift was a reference to ‘Melodi’ a fun name attached to the friendship between the two powerhouse leaders.

Sharing the video of PM Modi’s sweet gesture on her social media accounts, Meloni wrote, “Thank you for the gift”. It was a scene in which both Modi and Meloni were holding a packet of the popular Indian candy, which boasted of the tagline, “very, very chocolaty,” and they were laughing over the internet trend.

In the video, the Italian Prime Minister claims, “Prime Minister Modi gave me as a gift a very very good toffee.”

Melody is sold out on Big Basket, Swiggy and Jio Mart at my current location. Brisk business for Parle :) pic.twitter.com/WIpjgZaF9C — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) May 20, 2026

#WATCH | “Thank you for the gift”, tweets Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni She says, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee- Melody” (Video Source: Giorgia Meloni/’X’) pic.twitter.com/wbMALD723q — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026





What do you need to know about PM Modi’s visit to Italy

PM Modi met Meloni at dinner right after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, which was the final leg of his five-nation visit. Then they went to the famous Colosseum and had a long discussion on various topics.

PM Modi shared the pictures of his visit to Meloni in a post on X and said that on his arrival in Rome, he met the Prime Minister Meloni over dinner and talked about various issues, while looking forward to the conversation today when he will be visiting the iconic Colosseum. This was the most visual leg of PM Modi’s five-nation tour, whereby both leaders took a plunge into the internet trend.

Wrong Parle stock jumps 5%

All it took was a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffees, and social media lost its mind. Suddenly, Parle Industries’ stock shot up 5 percent to Rs 5.25 on the BSE. The funny thing? Parle Industries isn’t connected to Melody candies at all. People saw the video, got nostalgic, started sharing memes, and, honestly, just ran with the brand name. That was enough for eager investors to start piling in, pushing the stock higher just because it sounded familiar.

ALSO READ: Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral