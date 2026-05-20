LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

The death of Twisha Sharma has taken a new turn after her in-laws made serious allegations against her. Her mother-in-law has claimed that the late actress struggled with mental health issues and drug use, and also alleged that she did not want a child and made decisions regarding abortion on her own. These claims have not been verified.

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim (Via X)
Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:20 IST

The death of Twisha Sharma has now taken a new turn as her in-laws have made a number of serious claims about her. According to her mother-in-law, the famous Bollywood actress who had passed away was suffering from mental illness and drug habit and did not want a child but went through decisions about abortion on her own strength. The claims are yet to be verified. The family claims that this is a case of defamation after the actress’s death.

Family Says Statements Are Hurtful

Rashi Sharma, Twisha’s sister-in-law, vehemently denied the allegations and said the situation was very wrong as Twisha was no longer there to prove otherwise.

She said the remarks made against the deceased actress were very hurtful and at the same time, how the statements were attempted time and again to paint her in a negative light. The family said even now, Twisha was being subjected to unnecessary pain and pressure.

You Might Be Interested In

Family members and close relatives have come forward in her support. Her cousin Ashish Sharma said Twisha was a positive and supportive person who often helped others. He said many people who knew her are shocked by the allegations being made after her death.

The family insists that the current narrative being presented by the in-laws does not match the person they knew.

Accusations About Harassment

Twisha’s family has also alleged that she faced harassment related to dowry demands. They claim her marriage was under severe stress and that she had been trying to return to her parental home.

They further say that Twisha had shared emotional distress in her final messages, where she expressed feeling trapped in her marriage and asked for support from her family.

Final Hours And Investigation Status

Reports suggest that Twisha died by suicide on May 12. The postmortem report indicates death by hanging, though the family has pointed to injuries on her body and raised concerns about the circumstances.

They have also demanded a second postmortem examination in Delhi. Meanwhile, police have not issued any public statement corroborating the claims of the in-laws. The case is still under investigation as authorities continue to probe all allegations and evidence.

ALSO READ: OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim
Tags: celebrity death investigation Indiadowry harassment allegations IndiaTwisha SharmaTwisha Sharma death caseTwisha Sharma drug claimsTwisha Sharma family reactionTwisha Sharma mother in law statementTwisha Sharma suicide case

RELATED News

Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

“Will My Child Be Okay?”- 5,000+ Children Later, Indore’s Urjasvini Has a Clear Answer for Every Parent Asking That Question

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

LATEST NEWS

iPad Fold To Debut Before iPhone 18? Lightweight Design, Crease-Free Display – Check Specs And Launch Date

Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

Norway Journalist, Trolled For Questioning PM Modi, Reaches Out To Rahul Gandhi For Interview; Gets Trolled Again

Why Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow Fired Entire HR Team? CEO’s Explanation Will Shock You

Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

IPhone 18 Pro Leaks Show Four Stunning Colors And Internet Has Already Picked Its Favourite. Which One Do You Like?

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage, SMS Facility and Supplementary Exam Details

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Watch: Why PM Modi Gifted Italy’s Georgia Meloni A Packet Of Melody Chocolate?

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim
Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim
Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim
Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

QUICK LINKS