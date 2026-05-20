Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

The death of Twisha Sharma has now taken a new turn as her in-laws have made a number of serious claims about her. According to her mother-in-law, the famous Bollywood actress who had passed away was suffering from mental illness and drug habit and did not want a child but went through decisions about abortion on her own strength. The claims are yet to be verified. The family claims that this is a case of defamation after the actress’s death.

Family Says Statements Are Hurtful

Rashi Sharma, Twisha’s sister-in-law, vehemently denied the allegations and said the situation was very wrong as Twisha was no longer there to prove otherwise.

She said the remarks made against the deceased actress were very hurtful and at the same time, how the statements were attempted time and again to paint her in a negative light. The family said even now, Twisha was being subjected to unnecessary pain and pressure.

Family members and close relatives have come forward in her support. Her cousin Ashish Sharma said Twisha was a positive and supportive person who often helped others. He said many people who knew her are shocked by the allegations being made after her death.

The family insists that the current narrative being presented by the in-laws does not match the person they knew.

Accusations About Harassment

Twisha’s family has also alleged that she faced harassment related to dowry demands. They claim her marriage was under severe stress and that she had been trying to return to her parental home.

They further say that Twisha had shared emotional distress in her final messages, where she expressed feeling trapped in her marriage and asked for support from her family.

Final Hours And Investigation Status

Reports suggest that Twisha died by suicide on May 12. The postmortem report indicates death by hanging, though the family has pointed to injuries on her body and raised concerns about the circumstances.

They have also demanded a second postmortem examination in Delhi. Meanwhile, police have not issued any public statement corroborating the claims of the in-laws. The case is still under investigation as authorities continue to probe all allegations and evidence.

ALSO READ: OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580