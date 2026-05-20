AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Begins at afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Application Fee, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

The Indian Air Force has opened the e-application process for AFCAT 02/2026 in the recruitment drive for filling more than 300 vacancies in the flying and ground duty branches. The candidates can now register themselves online through the official AFCAT portal within the stipulated deadline. There are entries through AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry. As per the official notification, the selected candidates will be required to appear in courses starting from July 2027. The male and female candidates can apply in various branches in the recruitment drive.

Where to apply for AFCAT 02/2026 registration

Candidates can register by applying through the official Indian Air Force portal at the AFCAT Official Portal. The application window opened from May 20, 2026, to June 19, 2026. The officials cautioned candidates to avoid last-minute applications due to the technical glitches. The AFCAT 02/2026 registration is open for candidates applying through the official Indian Air Force portal at AFCAT Official Portal.

What are the eligibility criteria for AFCAT 02/2026

For ground duty technical posts, the candidates must have completed their degree in Bachelor of Technology in the relevant branches. Candidates applying to ground duty non-technical branches must have completed their graduation from recognised institutions.

As per the notifications, the candidates applying for the Flying Branch must be in the age group of 20 to 24, while the Ground Duty branches have an age limit of 20 to 26. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2027. The officials also disclosed that the relaxation in age limits will be granted as per government norms and the recruitment rules.

What is the AFCAT payment fee

AFCAT entry requires the payment of a Rs 550 examination fee along with applicable GST charges. Applicants who have opted for NCC Special Entry and GATE score entry are exempt from the application fee. It is recommended that applicants retain their payment receipts and confirmation page for future reference in the recruitment process.

How to apply for AFCAT 02/2026 online

To apply for AFCAT 02/2026 online, follow the below steps.

Go to AFCAT official website.

Register online using your valid details.

Fill out the online application form

Upload the required documents and photographs.

Pay the examination fee if required.

Submit the online application form.

Download and save the confirmation page.

The Indian Air Force has revealed that incomplete forms and late applications received will not be accepted beyond the application deadline.

What is the AFCAT 02/2026 selection process

The recruitment for AFCAT 02/2026 will be carried out in the following stages.

Online written examination

Air Force Selection Board interview

Document verification

Medical examination

Air Force officials have also said that selection will be done based on merit and in accordance with official recruitment processes. Applicants appearing the first time for the Air Force Selection Board will be entitled to travel allowance as per the prescribed rules.

When are the AFCAT 02/2026 exam dates

The AFCAT 02/2026 date has not yet been announced by the Indian Air Force. Candidates will be required to regularly check the AFCAT Official Portal to find out the date of AFCAT 02/2026 exam, admit card and other important recruitment information from the Indian Air Force. As always, the AFCAT examination is the most popular defence recruitment exam in India. It attracts thousands of candidates who aspire to join the Air Force in various branches including aviation, technical services and administrative branches.

Also Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage, SMS Facility and Supplementary Exam Details