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Home > Education News > TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has officially declared the TN SSLC Result 2026 for Class 10 students.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026
Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 10:43 IST

The TN SSLC Result 2026 for class 10 students is now declared. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has announced the provisional scores of over 9 lakh students of class 10. The marksheet can be downloaded online through the official portals. The board has announced the result in a press conference held on Wednesday morning. The overall pass percentage for class 10 students of Tamil Nadu was 94.31 per cent this year, which is an increase from last year’s 93.80 per cent. Girls once again topped their male counterparts in state board examinations.

Students can copy their provisional marks sheet from the TN Results portal by filling in their registration number and their date of birth.

How can I check TN SSLC Result 2026 online

To check their Tamil Nadu class 10 scorecards, students need to follow these simple steps:

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  • Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in
  • Click on ‘TN SSLC Result 2026’ link
  • Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the provisional marksheet

Besides the official site, the result can also be availed through DigiLocker and UMANG to reduce the load on the server during a traffic crunch.

What is the TN 10th pass percentage in 2026

The official board data states that 8,21,105 students passed Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations this year, with an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent. The success rate for girls was 96.47 per cent, compared to 92.15 per cent for boys. They put a performance gap of 4.32 per cent between each other. Tamil Nadu’s performance has been on a steady rise in the last few years. The pass percentage was 93.80 per cent in 2025, 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023.

Which districts performed best in TN SSLC Result 2026

Pudukkottai has come out as the best-performing district in the state with a pass percentage of 97.57. Sivagangai was second, followed by Thanjavur with 97.54 and 97.41 per cent, respectively. Trichy also made it into the top 5 districts with 97.31 per cent. Kanyakumari was the third best-performing district with a pass percentage of 97.30 per cent.

Officials at the Department of Education noted that the state has recorded an overall improvement in performance and that the results have been encouraging given the number of students and the difficult scenario for the examination. 

How did government schools perform in TN SSLC exams

Government schools in Tamil Nadu performed well in the SSLC examinations, scoring a pass percentage of 91.86 per cent. The Examining Board noted that the girls performed better than the boys in most of the schools. TN SSLC Result 2026: DMK schools are outperformed by government schools.

What next after TN SSLC Result 2026

The scorecard released online today is provisional. Students are required to collect the original mark sheets and certificates from their schools. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for revaluation, re-totalling or photocopies of the answer sheets. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu is likely to release a detailed notification soon for the application for the supplementary examination as well as for making applications for revaluation. The TN SSLC examination is one of the biggest public examinations in the state, and a stream in higher secondary schools like science, commerce and arts depends on the marks obtained in this examination. 

Also Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

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TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet
Tags: Tamil Nadu 10th result 2026TN 10th pass percentageTN 10th resultTN SSLC examsTN SSLC Result 2026

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TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

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TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet
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TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet
TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

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