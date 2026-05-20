Weather Report Today 20-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Today’s weather in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad: Delhi is witnessing one of the harshest heatwave conditions of the season as temperatures continue rising rapidly across the national capital and nearby NCR regions. The maximum temperature in several parts of Delhi has touched nearly 45.1°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was around 35.3°C, making the weather uncomfortable even during nighttime hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong dry northwesterly winds, clear skies without cloud cover, and low moisture levels in the atmosphere are some of the major reasons intensifying the ongoing heatwave-like conditions across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Most of these regions have already crossed 43°C, while some areas are now nearing the 45°C mark during peak afternoon hours. People living across Delhi NCR are struggling with extreme heat, and cases of dehydration, exhaustion, and heat-related illnesses are also increasing. Weather experts have warned that the heatwave situation could worsen further if temperatures continue rising over the next few days. Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping outside during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothes, and regularly follow official weather updates to stay safe during the ongoing extreme summer conditions.

Delhi Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Delhi Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Delhi Safdarjung 43.4°C Extremely hot and dry 05:28 AM 07:03 PM 11:18 PM 09:48 AM Ridge 44.6°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:28 AM 07:03 PM 11:19 PM 09:49 AM Ayanagar 44.4°C Scorching daytime heat 05:29 AM 07:03 PM 11:20 PM 09:49 AM Palam 43.5°C Heatwave-like weather 05:28 AM 07:02 PM 11:18 PM 09:47 AM Najafgarh 43.8°C Intense dry heat 05:29 AM 07:03 PM 11:20 PM 09:50 AM Rohini 43.7°C Hot and uncomfortable weather 05:27 AM 07:02 PM 11:17 PM 09:46 AM Dwarka 43.6°C Severe summer heat 05:28 AM 07:02 PM 11:18 PM 09:47 AM Pitampura 43.3°C Sunny and extremely hot 05:27 AM 07:02 PM 11:16 PM 09:45 AM Janakpuri 43.2°C Heatwave conditions continue 05:28 AM 07:02 PM 11:18 PM 09:47 AM Narela 43.9°C Severe dry heatwave conditions 05:26 AM 07:01 PM 11:15 PM 09:44 AM

Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Noida Region Temperature Weather Condition Noida Sector 18 43.2°C Extremely hot and sunny Sector 62 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions Sector 137 43.1°C Scorching daytime heat Pari Chowk 42.9°C Dry and uncomfortable weather Noida Extension 43.4°C Severe heatwave conditions Jewar 43.6°C Severe dry heat

Gurugram Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Gurugram Region Temperature Weather Condition Gurugram Cyber City 44.1°C Extremely hot and dry Sohna Road 43.8°C Severe heatwave conditions Golf Course Road 43.7°C Sunny and scorching weather Udyog Vihar 43.9°C Intense daytime heat MG Road 43.5°C Heatwave-like conditions Manesar 44.2°C Severe dry heatwave

Ghaziabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Ghaziabad Region Temperature Weather Condition Ghaziabad Indirapuram 43.3°C Extremely hot weather Vaishali 43.1°C Heatwave conditions continue Raj Nagar Extension 43.4°C Scorching heat and sunny skies Kaushambi 42.8°C Harsh afternoon heat Sahibabad 43.2°C Severe dry heat conditions Loni 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like weather

Faridabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Faridabad Region Temperature Weather Condition Faridabad NIT Area 43.6°C Extremely hot and dry Ballabgarh 43.4°C Heatwave conditions continue Sector 15 43.1°C Sunny and scorching weather Surajkund 42.9°C Intense daytime heat Greater Faridabad 43.5°C Severe heatwave-like conditions Badkhal 43.3°C Severe dry heat continues

Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Heatwave Conditions Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change Delhi Ridge 43.8°C 44.6°C Heat intensity increased Noida Sector 62 42.9°C 43.5°C Rising dry heat Gurugram Cyber City 43.3°C 44.1°C Stronger heatwave Ghaziabad Loni 42.8°C 43.5°C Higher daytime heat Faridabad NIT 43.0°C 43.6°C Continued extreme heat

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

This heated weather is now affecting regular activities in the city of Delhi NCR. People who work outside, those who travel daily by public transportation, and delivery personnel are some of the most affected groups.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slower afternoon movement due to extreme heat Flights Minor delays possible due to hot atmospheric conditions Train Travel Heat discomfort for passengers Outdoor Workers Increased risk of dehydration and heatstroke Daily Life Reduced outdoor activity during afternoon hours

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and if possible, not go outside from 12 PM to 4 PM because the sun is at its peak during that time and it increases your chances of getting ill.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Rain Warnings Explained

The IMD has put out a yellow alert in Delhi NCR due to the ongoing heat wave. The weather specialists have predicted that there might be high temperatures for the coming few days.

Alert Type Details Current Alert Yellow Heatwave Alert Main Concern Extreme heat and dehydration risk Rain Chances Low during next few days Thunderstorm Possibility Slight during late evenings Expected Relief Possible pre-monsoon activity by early June

When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi NCR?

It is predicted by meteorologists that the southwest monsoon will reach the city of Delhi sometime between the late month of June and early July 2026, which is still near the expected monsoon time in North India.

Monsoon Update Expected Timeline Likely Monsoon Arrival Late June – Early July 2026 Pre-Monsoon Activity Expected during early June Early Signs Rising humidity and cloud formation Main Relief Expected Rainfall and cooler temperatures

The weather experts have clarified that monsoons depend upon atmospheric conditions forming in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Delhi NCR Temperature & Heatwave Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 20 May 2026 31°C – 45°C Severe heatwave conditions 21 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Intense dry heat continues 22 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Strong warm winds across NCR 23 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Harsh afternoon temperatures 24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Dry and sunny weather 25 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Dusty winds likely 26 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Heatwave conditions continue 27 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Slight evening relief possible 28 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Warm and dry atmosphere 29 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Humidity may slowly rise 30 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Hot and slightly humid weather 31 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Pre-monsoon activity possible 1 June 2026 28°C – 40°C Cloud formation likely 2 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Slight weather improvement 3 June 2026 27°C – 38°C Isolated pre-monsoon showers are possible

The meteorologists have forecast that the region of Delhi NCR will be experiencing unstable weather, hot weather conditions, and dry air for the next few days because of the heat wave conditions prevailing in northern India. It has been noted that the presence of dry winds, continuous sunshine, and clear skies is responsible for not allowing any reduction in temperature in the region. The absence of moisture and rainfall has also made the weather conditions even more unbearable for people living in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. It has already become difficult for people to cope with the rising temperatures, hot nights, and dry winds. It has also become difficult for people to carry out their activities and travel outdoors during the afternoon. The meteorologists have mentioned that there can be some respite from the hot weather only when there is pre-monsoon activity in northern India. There can be clouds, gusty winds, dust storms, and isolated rainfall, which will reduce the temperature in the region of Delhi NCR.

Also read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert