Weather Report Today 20-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Today’s weather in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad: Delhi is witnessing one of the harshest heatwave conditions of the season as temperatures continue rising rapidly across the national capital and nearby NCR regions. The maximum temperature in several parts of Delhi has touched nearly 45.1°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was around 35.3°C, making the weather uncomfortable even during nighttime hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong dry northwesterly winds, clear skies without cloud cover, and low moisture levels in the atmosphere are some of the major reasons intensifying the ongoing heatwave-like conditions across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Most of these regions have already crossed 43°C, while some areas are now nearing the 45°C mark during peak afternoon hours. People living across Delhi NCR are struggling with extreme heat, and cases of dehydration, exhaustion, and heat-related illnesses are also increasing. Weather experts have warned that the heatwave situation could worsen further if temperatures continue rising over the next few days. Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping outside during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothes, and regularly follow official weather updates to stay safe during the ongoing extreme summer conditions.
Delhi Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Delhi Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Delhi Safdarjung
|43.4°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|05:28 AM
|07:03 PM
|11:18 PM
|09:48 AM
|Ridge
|44.6°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:28 AM
|07:03 PM
|11:19 PM
|09:49 AM
|Ayanagar
|44.4°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|05:29 AM
|07:03 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:49 AM
|Palam
|43.5°C
|Heatwave-like weather
|05:28 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:18 PM
|09:47 AM
|Najafgarh
|43.8°C
|Intense dry heat
|05:29 AM
|07:03 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:50 AM
|Rohini
|43.7°C
|Hot and uncomfortable weather
|05:27 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:17 PM
|09:46 AM
|Dwarka
|43.6°C
|Severe summer heat
|05:28 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:18 PM
|09:47 AM
|Pitampura
|43.3°C
|Sunny and extremely hot
|05:27 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:45 AM
|Janakpuri
|43.2°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|05:28 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:18 PM
|09:47 AM
|Narela
|43.9°C
|Severe dry heatwave conditions
|05:26 AM
|07:01 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:44 AM
Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Noida Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Noida Sector 18
|43.2°C
|Extremely hot and sunny
|Sector 62
|43.5°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Sector 137
|43.1°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|Pari Chowk
|42.9°C
|Dry and uncomfortable weather
|Noida Extension
|43.4°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Jewar
|43.6°C
|Severe dry heat
Gurugram Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Gurugram Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Gurugram Cyber City
|44.1°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Sohna Road
|43.8°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Golf Course Road
|43.7°C
|Sunny and scorching weather
|Udyog Vihar
|43.9°C
|Intense daytime heat
|MG Road
|43.5°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Manesar
|44.2°C
|Severe dry heatwave
Ghaziabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Ghaziabad Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Ghaziabad Indirapuram
|43.3°C
|Extremely hot weather
|Vaishali
|43.1°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Raj Nagar Extension
|43.4°C
|Scorching heat and sunny skies
|Kaushambi
|42.8°C
|Harsh afternoon heat
|Sahibabad
|43.2°C
|Severe dry heat conditions
|Loni
|43.5°C
|Severe heatwave-like weather
Faridabad Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Faridabad Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Faridabad NIT Area
|43.6°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|Ballabgarh
|43.4°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Sector 15
|43.1°C
|Sunny and scorching weather
|Surajkund
|42.9°C
|Intense daytime heat
|Greater Faridabad
|43.5°C
|Severe heatwave-like conditions
|Badkhal
|43.3°C
|Severe dry heat continues
Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Heatwave Conditions Rise?
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Delhi Ridge
|43.8°C
|44.6°C
|Heat intensity increased
|Noida Sector 62
|42.9°C
|43.5°C
|Rising dry heat
|Gurugram Cyber City
|43.3°C
|44.1°C
|Stronger heatwave
|Ghaziabad Loni
|42.8°C
|43.5°C
|Higher daytime heat
|Faridabad NIT
|43.0°C
|43.6°C
|Continued extreme heat
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?
This heated weather is now affecting regular activities in the city of Delhi NCR. People who work outside, those who travel daily by public transportation, and delivery personnel are some of the most affected groups.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slower afternoon movement due to extreme heat
|Flights
|Minor delays possible due to hot atmospheric conditions
|Train Travel
|Heat discomfort for passengers
|Outdoor Workers
|Increased risk of dehydration and heatstroke
|Daily Life
|Reduced outdoor activity during afternoon hours
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and if possible, not go outside from 12 PM to 4 PM because the sun is at its peak during that time and it increases your chances of getting ill.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Rain Warnings Explained
The IMD has put out a yellow alert in Delhi NCR due to the ongoing heat wave. The weather specialists have predicted that there might be high temperatures for the coming few days.
|Alert Type
|Details
|Current Alert
|Yellow Heatwave Alert
|Main Concern
|Extreme heat and dehydration risk
|Rain Chances
|Low during next few days
|Thunderstorm Possibility
|Slight during late evenings
|Expected Relief
|Possible pre-monsoon activity by early June
When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi NCR?
It is predicted by meteorologists that the southwest monsoon will reach the city of Delhi sometime between the late month of June and early July 2026, which is still near the expected monsoon time in North India.
|Monsoon Update
|Expected Timeline
|Likely Monsoon Arrival
|Late June – Early July 2026
|Pre-Monsoon Activity
|Expected during early June
|Early Signs
|Rising humidity and cloud formation
|Main Relief Expected
|Rainfall and cooler temperatures
The weather experts have clarified that monsoons depend upon atmospheric conditions forming in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Delhi NCR Temperature & Heatwave Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|20 May 2026
|31°C – 45°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|21 May 2026
|31°C – 46°C
|Intense dry heat continues
|22 May 2026
|31°C – 46°C
|Strong warm winds across NCR
|23 May 2026
|30°C – 45°C
|Harsh afternoon temperatures
|24 May 2026
|30°C – 45°C
|Dry and sunny weather
|25 May 2026
|30°C – 44°C
|Dusty winds likely
|26 May 2026
|30°C – 44°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|27 May 2026
|29°C – 43°C
|Slight evening relief possible
|28 May 2026
|29°C – 43°C
|Warm and dry atmosphere
|29 May 2026
|29°C – 42°C
|Humidity may slowly rise
|30 May 2026
|29°C – 42°C
|Hot and slightly humid weather
|31 May 2026
|28°C – 41°C
|Pre-monsoon activity possible
|1 June 2026
|28°C – 40°C
|Cloud formation likely
|2 June 2026
|27°C – 39°C
|Slight weather improvement
|3 June 2026
|27°C – 38°C
|Isolated pre-monsoon showers are possible
The meteorologists have forecast that the region of Delhi NCR will be experiencing unstable weather, hot weather conditions, and dry air for the next few days because of the heat wave conditions prevailing in northern India. It has been noted that the presence of dry winds, continuous sunshine, and clear skies is responsible for not allowing any reduction in temperature in the region. The absence of moisture and rainfall has also made the weather conditions even more unbearable for people living in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. It has already become difficult for people to cope with the rising temperatures, hot nights, and dry winds. It has also become difficult for people to carry out their activities and travel outdoors during the afternoon. The meteorologists have mentioned that there can be some respite from the hot weather only when there is pre-monsoon activity in northern India. There can be clouds, gusty winds, dust storms, and isolated rainfall, which will reduce the temperature in the region of Delhi NCR.
Also read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.