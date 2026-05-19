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Home > Regionals News > ‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days

‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days

An ITBP soldier in Kanpur carried his mother’s severed hand for three days while seeking action over alleged medical negligence that reportedly led to her hand being amputated.

ITBP soldier in Kanpur roamed with his mother's amputated hand for three days (Image: X/ANI)
ITBP soldier in Kanpur roamed with his mother's amputated hand for three days (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:21 IST

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier was seen carrying his mother’s severed hand for three days in Kanpur while trying to get action on his complaint of alleged medical negligence. The heartbreaking image of a man who serves the country at the borders walking from one office to another with his mother’s amputated hand has triggered anger, sadness and outrage online. According to reports, the soldier alleged that his mother lost her hand because of negligence during treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur. Despite repeatedly approaching authorities and police officials, he claimed nobody listened to him. Finally, in desperation, he reached the Police Commissioner’s office carrying the severed hand, hoping someone would finally hear his plea. 

Breathing problem reportedly turned into a life-changing medical tragedy for the family

According to reports, the soldier’s mother was initially suffering from breathing difficulties and was being taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. However, while on the way, she reportedly started experiencing severe pain, after which the family admitted her to Krishna Hospital in Kanpur.

The ITBP soldier alleged that negligence during treatment at Krishna Hospital caused a serious infection in his mother’s hand. As her condition worsened, she was later referred to Paras Hospital. There, doctors reportedly informed the family that the infection had spread badly and her right hand would have to be amputated in order to save her life. On May 17, doctors surgically removed her hand.

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Family claims repeated complaints in Kanpur went unheard despite desperate appeals

However, reports say that according to the soldier, the family’s suffering did not end after the surgery. He alleged that he repeatedly visited the Rail Bazar police station in Kanpur and tried to file complaints against the hospitals over the alleged negligence, but no action was taken.

Feeling helpless and frustrated, the soldier reportedly preserved his mother’s severed hand in a freezer and continued carrying it while approaching officials. Reports said he finally reached the Police Commissioner’s office with the amputated hand, hoping authorities would finally take the complaint seriously. The horrifying visuals quickly spread across social media, leaving many people shaken.

Police launch investigation after emotional images spark outrage across Kanpur

Following the public uproar, the Kanpur Police Commissionerate issued a statement confirming that the matter is now under investigation. According to reports, police said the ITBP soldier met the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), after which the Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur Nagar was instructed to investigate the role of both Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital.

Authorities have also ordered a forensic examination connected to the amputated hand. Officials said all treatment records, medical procedures and documents related to the case would now be reviewed carefully. Police added that legal action would be taken depending on whatever facts emerge during the investigation.

Also Read: ‘Literal Poverty Porn’: Internet Demands Removal Of Mamata Banerjee-Inspired Nude Child Statues In Kolkata    

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‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days
Tags: Kanpur amputated handkanpur ITBPKanpur news

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‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days

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‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days
‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days
‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days
‘Nobody Listened’: ITBP Soldier Carries Mother’s Severed Hand Across Kanpur Offices For Three Days

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